Get to know Lisa McGrillis: Mum actress steals the show as Kelly

Mum is back on our screens with Lisa McGrillis as Kelly stealing the show.

After first airing back in May 2019, the third and final series of matriarchal sitcom Mum is back on our screens with the BBC re-showing each episode on Thursday nights for the next few weeks.

Re-airing the series is a brilliant way of not only filling the TV schedules but also allowing ardent Mum fans to re-watch the series, as well as potentially picking up new audience members along the way.

That means that fans will get the chance to meet characters such as Cathy, Michael, Jason and Kelly for the first time.

And it's the latter, Kelly, played by 37-year-old actress Lisa McGrillis who we'll be taking a closer look at.

The story of Mum series 3

The third series of Mum finds Cathy and co arriving at a huge house in the countryside in preparation for Derek's upcoming birthday.

However, in typical fashion, not quite everything goes to plan but the gang find a way of making do with some of the finest TV moments of 2019 ensuing throughout the series that also reveals if Cathy is willing to put her past love behind her to start something new with Peter after several episodes of will-they-or-won't-they.

Unfortunately for Mum fans, however, season 3 of the Lesley Manville-starring series also signals the final instalment in the show.

Get to know Lisa McGrillis as Kelly

While Oscar-nominated actress Lesley Manville obviously leads the way in the series, it wouldn't be complete without a host of supporting characters including the likes of Kelly, played hilariously by 37-year-old actress Lisa McGrillis.

Kelly is one of the younger characters in Mum and the youthful enthusiasm she brings is a well-balanced juxtaposition to the elder cast members.

Lisa McGrillis herself arrived in the world of acting at a fairly young age after studying performing arts at Northumbria University.

Initially, her career was split between on-screen and stage acting but in more recent years, has gravitated towards the world of TV.

What else has she been in?

Lisa McGrillis's acting career began in 2005 with an appearance in the short comedy The Door Stop before going on to appear in the TV film Spit Game in 2006.

After a slow start to her career in the mid-2000s, things have picked up for Lisa since 2012 when she took on the role of Vicki in the BBC 2 sitcom Hebburn.

In more recent years, Lisa's career has really taken off with roles coming in the likes of Inspector George Gently, No Offence, Death in Paradise and Channel 4's currently ongoing series Deadwater Fell.

Lisa McGrillis will certainly be one to watch in 2020 with an appearance in Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho on its way.

Meanwhile, you can watch Lisa McGrillis in Mum on Thursdays at 10pm on BBC Two until February 20th if all six episodes are being shown.