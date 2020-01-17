Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'FFS', 'Delete'...Some Tottenham fans are not impressed with club update

Dan Coombs
A general view inside the Tottenham Hotspur dressing room prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 03, 2019 in...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham fans were bemused.

A general view inside the Tottenham Hotspur dressing room prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 03, 2019 in...

Tottenham fans are anxious to see transfer announcements, even after the addition of Gedson Fernandes this week.

So a post from the club in mid-January announcing a new social media venture was asking for trouble.

 

Tottenham yesterday announced they would be signing up to TikTok.

TikTok is a relatively new platform in which users post short videos, longer than the now defunct Vine platform.

The responses on Twitter to Tottenham's announcement however were probably not what the club had in mind.

There were dozens of these, with more than 900 responses to the tweet, with barely a positive one in sight.

Users who do decide to sign up to Tottenham's new service will get, as the club website describe: "exclusive behind-the-scenes club content, including training clips, matchday moments, goal celebrations and other unique videos involving our players."

An early example of this was new signing Gedson Fernandes taking part in a 'clothes swap'.

That might not be everybody's cup of tea, but Spurs are determined to experiment.

And if it helps generate an additional bit of revenue, then everybody at the club wins.

 

General view inside the stadium as the big screen shows 'goal' after Tottenham Hotspur's first goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Watford FC at Tottenham...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch