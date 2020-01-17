'FFS', 'Delete'...Some Tottenham fans are not impressed with club update

Tottenham fans were bemused.

Tottenham fans are anxious to see transfer announcements, even after the addition of Gedson Fernandes this week.

So a post from the club in mid-January announcing a new social media venture was asking for trouble.

Tottenham yesterday announced they would be signing up to TikTok.

TikTok is a relatively new platform in which users post short videos, longer than the now defunct Vine platform.

The Club has today launched its official account on TikTok – the world’s fastest-growing social media platform for short-form mobile video.



Download TikTok and follow us today! #THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 16, 2020

The responses on Twitter to Tottenham's announcement however were probably not what the club had in mind.

There were dozens of these, with more than 900 responses to the tweet, with barely a positive one in sight.

NOOOOOOOOO DELETE — MV (@VamosYids) January 16, 2020

NO!!!!! Delete your account NOW — Sir.Goose.Gab (@BigRab11) January 16, 2020

FFS — Alessio (@THFCAlessio) January 16, 2020

10 seconds of intense action followed by confusion, anger and a hatred of people you've never met? The true Spurs experience. — Tom (@TomFoins) January 16, 2020

Massive MASSIVE L

Don't make us a meme .

Delete Delete — SpursSignSomeoneInJanuary (@SpursTransfer10) January 16, 2020

Delete before too many people see & we can pretend this never happened. — Noz Ahmed (@NozAhmed) January 16, 2020

Users who do decide to sign up to Tottenham's new service will get, as the club website describe: "exclusive behind-the-scenes club content, including training clips, matchday moments, goal celebrations and other unique videos involving our players."

An early example of this was new signing Gedson Fernandes taking part in a 'clothes swap'.

That might not be everybody's cup of tea, but Spurs are determined to experiment.

And if it helps generate an additional bit of revenue, then everybody at the club wins.