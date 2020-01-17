Dragon Ball Z Kakarot PC: How to get 4K resolution and 60 FPS

How PC players can unlock 4K resolution and 60 FPS for Dragon Ball Z Kakarot.

The Bandai Namco Entertainment published Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well as Steam. It has received a significant day one patch to resolve flaws such as long loading screen times, but a few master race players are complaining that there are problems with being able to play in 4K resolution and with 60 FPS.

As you'd expect from a Dragon Ball Z game, Kakarot is a frantic adventure when it comes to its combat while additionally beautiful and stunning in its presentation. Although it's far from perfect, the positive (p)reviews do suggest that it's a game befitting of its legendary source material.

With the game being frantic, beautiful and a whole assortment of other positive adjectives, PC players will naturally want to experience it at its best in 4K and with 60 FPS. Below you'll discover how to do just that.

How to get 60 FPS for Dragon Ball Z Kakarot on PC

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players are restricted to 30 FPS with Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, but PC players have the luxury of being able to unlock 60 FPS.

In order to unlock the frame rate of the game to get 60 FPS, all you need to do is turn Vsync off when playing in full-screen (via Frondtech).

That should allow you to play the game as smoothly as possible, but there is a drawback as cut-scenes will still be restricted to 30 FPS.

Vsync can reportedly be left on when playing in borderless window mode, so just make sure to turn it off when playing in full screen.

How to get 4K resolution for Dragon Ball Z Kakarot on PC

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot was confirmed to be playable at 4K resolution back in September, but some PC players are having difficulties making it happen.

The issue most people are facing is not knowing that Kakarot only goes as high as their desktop resolution. So you need to make sure that your windows screen resolution is set to the highest.

Another suggestion comes from focusblade on Steam who reports that - if you have two monitors - the game has difficulties detecting the maximum resolution of the second. Therefore, if you have two monitors, it's simply recommended that you unplug the second one.

You can also change the internal resolution of the game from 100 to 200 in order to upgrade from 1080p to 4K.

As for those using a NVIDIA graphics driver, focusblade has provided the following steps:

Right click desktop and select Nvidia control panel.

Go to manage 3D setting on the right side

Under global settings go to DSR - Factors

Select 2.00x and 4.00x

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot released for PS4, Xbox One and PC on January 17th.