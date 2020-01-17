A guide for how to possibly fix the Fatal Error bug that is preventing Dragon Ball Z Kakarot from being played through Steam on PC.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is finally available to play and the reviews so far have been divisive. Some have regarded it as the game the franchise deserves whereas others have posted that it's not the RPG experience they were hoping for. Whether the game is good or bad is strictly subjective, but what's undeniably annoying is that for some people on PC the game can't be played through Steam thanks to a Fatal Error bug that keeps appearing when trying to launch.

Issues with games at launch are nothing new for PC users as the master race port of Red Dead Redemption 2 was plagued with a myriad of bugs and the Iceborne expansion for Monster Hunter World wasn't wholly better.

In regard to Dragon Ball Z Kakarot specifically though, there are a couple of suggestions that have been shared for how to possibly fix the Fatal Error message that keeps popping up when trying to launch.

How to fix: Fatal Error Dragon Ball Z Kakarot bug on Steam for PC

You can try to fix the Fatal Error bug for Dragon Ball Z Kakarot by updating your graphics drivers.

This solution was shared on YouTube by WoW Quests with AMD, and you can check out their video above to see that it resolves the Fatal Error issue.

Users on Reddit have reported that the launch-breaking bug is also happening for NVIDIA as well as AMD, so again try updating your graphics driver if you're not able to play on Steam.

If updating your graphics driver doesn't resolve the problem, then another possible solution is to verify cache.

You achieve this by opening the game's Properties, selecting Local Flies and then clicking Verify Integrity of Game Files.

Provided this still doesn't resolve the issue with the game being literally unplayable, then the only other solution is to delete Dragon Ball Z Kakarot to reinstall it.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam.