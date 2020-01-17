Doctor Who season 12 episode 4 cast: Guest stars include Anjli Mohindra, Robert Glenister and Goran Visnjic!

The series has been enriched with some of the most exciting guest stars yet.

Doctor Who season 12 episode 4 has captured our attention with a spellbinding cast.

What an adventure the latest batch of episodes has been so far!

Jodie Whittaker has cemented herself as a superb Doctor, reprising the role once exercised by the likes of Tom Baker, David Tennant, Matt Smith and more.

Her take is an exhilaratingly exciting one, and along with a supporting cast of familiar faces, season 12 has been a pleasure. Episode 3 - titled Orphan 55 - saw some great guest stars make an impression on the acclaimed sci-fi series, but with every week, they just seem to top themselves.

Episode 4 - Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror - arrives Sunday, January 19th 2020 on BBC One at 7.10 pm. We can't wait, and after you see this cast, we can't imagine you'll be able to either!

Doctor Who season 12 episode 4 cast

Check out the central cast of Doctor Who season 12 episode 4 below, as highlighted by IMDb:

- Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor

- Bradley Walsh as Graham O'Brien

- Tosin Cole as Ryan Sinclair

- Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan

- Anjli Mohindra as Queen Skithra

- Robert Glenister as Thomas Edison

- Goran Visnjic as Nikola Tesla

Now, let's spotlight those terrific guest stars...

Anjli Mohindra stars!

As highlighted by the Metro, Anjli Mohindra will be guest-starring in the role of Queen Skithra, which required a makeup transformation.

Reflecting on the process, she told the BBC: "I think that makeup definitely helps with your character transformation. You feel very different, your skin feels very different and therefore, yeah, I think any piece of costume enhances performance or helps actors sort of like transcend their current reality."

The 29-year-old actress is no stranger to the weird and wonderful world of Doctor Who though - she previously played Rani Chandra in the spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures.

As for other work, she has also starred in TV shows like Wild Bill (she played ACC Lydia Price), Dark Heart (Jodie Chancellor), Bodyguard (Nadia), Bancroft (Zaheera) and Paranoid (WPC Megan Waters).

Anjli Mohindra attends the press night after party for "Noises Off" at The Garrick Theatre on October 03, 2019 in London, England.

Spotlighting Goran Visnjic

In the titular role of Nikola Tesla is Goran Visnjic.

The 47-year-old Croatian–American actor is best known for starring as Luka Kovac in the long-running series ER. Other notable TV work includes Santa Clarita Diet (Dobrivojoe Poplovic), Crossing Lines (Marco Constante), Extant (John Woods) and Timeless (Garcia Flynn).

If you're more of a film fan, perhaps you'll instead recognise him from David Fincher's 2011 remake of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (Armansky), The Counselor (Banker), Beginners (Andy) or Rounders (Maurice).

A sneak-peek at Episode 4 - Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror - just for you! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/rsUuPPGNnY — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) January 13, 2020

Robert Glenister shines as Thomas Edison

In the role of Thomas Edison, we have Robert Glenister.

Any Hustle fans here?

The 59-year-old is well known for reprising the role of Ash "Three Socks" Morgan in the celebrated TV series. Then again, if you're not then we're sure you've seen him in a number of other shows, including Cold Feet (George Kirkbright), Paranoid (Bobby Day), Law & Order: UK (Narrator, DS Jimmy Valentine) and Spooks (Home Secretary/Nicholas Blake).

He's been in some notable feature films too, such as 2019's The Aeronauts (Ned Chambers) starring Eddie Redmayne and 2016's Live by Night (Albert White) with Ben Affleck.

