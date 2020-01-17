Sunderland could reportedly unveil new signing within days; 23-year-old wants to join

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers have no room for Greg Docherty at Ibrox but can he replicate last season's League One heroics at Sunderland?

Greg Docherty’s time at Rangers could come to an end next week with Sunderland looking to wrap up a deal for the seldom-seen dynamo as soon as possible, according to the Northern Echo.

The Black Cats haven’t had a natural-born goal-scoring midfielder for what feels like forever so the impending arrival of Docherty should get fans everywhere drooling.

Subscribe

The forceful Scot proved his considerable talents on loan at League One rivals Shrewsbury Town in 2018/19, contributing ten goals and 11 assists during his time at The Meadow while establishing himself as one of the most influential attacking players in the entire division.

According to the Northern Echo, Docherty prefers a move Sunderland to over Charlton Athletic, despite the Addick's Championship status, with a return to the third tier of English football seemingly just a matter of time.

Speaking earlier in the week, Black Cats boss Phil Parkinson admitted that talks had been held about a deal to sign a player who has fallen well down the pecking order at Rangers, three years after his protracted £675,000 move to Ibrox from Hamilton Academical.

“Greg is a player we have looked at and we have had initial chats,” the former Bolton boss said. “There is a number of those chats going on. We will concentrate on the weekend and then we will see after that.”

According to the Echo, Docherty could be unveiled as a Sunderland player as soon as next week with a debut potentially on the cards when in-form Doncaster Rovers travel to the Stadium of Light next Friday.

Docherty will become Sunderland’s second signing of the window, after former Rangers team-mate Kyle Lafferty, and he should add some cutting edge to a rather one-paced, workmanlike midfield.