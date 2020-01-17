Reported Celtic target will 'fly to Glasgow' imminently; weekend agreement possible

Ismaila Soro is finally set to seal a £2m move to Scottish Premiership champions Celtic from Israeli outfit Bnei Yahuda.

Celtic chief Peter Lawwell is hoping to tie down Ismaila Soro to a four-and-a-half year deal within the next 48 hours with the Bnei Yahuda midfielder admitting that he is likely to fly into Glasgow on Friday, as reported by the Daily Record.

Just days after completing the £3.5 million signing of Poland striker Patryk Klimala, the Scottish Premiership champions are set to invest seven-figure sum in another little-known youngster.

Soro might not be a household name in Glasgow but he has realy caught the eye in Israel, earning comparisons with Chelsea hero N’Golo Kante due to his boundless energy and ability to turn defence into attack with a burst of acceleration and pinpoint pass.

Celtic have overcome a number of potential complications, according to The Record, with Soro’s agents in dispute with Bnei Yahuda over the distribution of the £2 million transfer fee. The 21-year-old is expected to be unveiled in green and white over the weekend with chief executive Lawwell hoping to announce a deal sooner rather than later.

"I will probably leave tomorrow to fly to Glasgow,” Soro said, announcing his intention to secure a deal on Friday (Daily Record).

A deep-lying midfielder with the potential to play an old-school, box-to-box role, Celtic will be hoping that Soro is capable of filling the void created by veteran skipper Scott Brown when the Hoops legend retires.

Neil Lennon doesn’t have another player who is a natural fit in that number six role but Soro could be an investment that pays off for years to come.