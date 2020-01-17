Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Reported Celtic target will 'fly to Glasgow' imminently; weekend agreement possible

Danny Owen
Neil Lennon head coach of Celtic FC celebrates the victory after the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 7, 2019 in Rome, Italy.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ismaila Soro is finally set to seal a £2m move to Scottish Premiership champions Celtic from Israeli outfit Bnei Yahuda.

A general view of Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Celtic and Zenit St Petersburg at the Celtic Park on February 15, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Celtic chief Peter Lawwell is hoping to tie down Ismaila Soro to a four-and-a-half year deal within the next 48 hours with the Bnei Yahuda midfielder admitting that he is likely to fly into Glasgow on Friday, as reported by the Daily Record.

Just days after completing the £3.5 million signing of Poland striker Patryk Klimala, the Scottish Premiership champions are set to invest seven-figure sum in another little-known youngster.

Subscribe

Soro might not be a household name in Glasgow but he has realy caught the eye in Israel, earning comparisons with Chelsea hero N’Golo Kante due to his boundless energy and ability to turn defence into attack with a burst of acceleration and pinpoint pass.

 

Celtic have overcome a number of potential complications, according to The Record, with Soro’s agents in dispute with Bnei Yahuda over the distribution of the £2 million transfer fee. The 21-year-old is expected to be unveiled in green and white over the weekend with chief executive Lawwell hoping to announce a deal sooner rather than later.

"I will probably leave tomorrow to fly to Glasgow,” Soro said, announcing his intention to secure a deal on Friday (Daily Record).

Neil Lennon head coach of Celtic FC celebrates the victory after the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 7, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

A deep-lying midfielder with the potential to play an old-school, box-to-box role, Celtic will be hoping that Soro is capable of filling the void created by veteran skipper Scott Brown when the Hoops legend retires.

Neil Lennon doesn’t have another player who is a natural fit in that number six role but Soro could be an investment that pays off for years to come.

Scott Brown and Scott Bain of Celtic are confronted by Andy Halliday of Rangers at the final whistle during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch