Report: Middlesbrough want 27-year-old who was promoted from the Championship last season

Premier League football has eluded Kieron Freeman at Sheffield United and he would surely relish a return to the Championship with Woodgate's Boro.

Seldom-seen Kieron Freeman could be offered a route out of Sheffield United during the January transfer window with Middlesbrough hoping to sign the right-back on loan, according to the Star.

Alongside namesake Luke, Freeman has found game-time hard to come by since Chris Wilder’s Blades were promoted to the Premier League in May.

The Wales international has only been included in the matchday squad for one of Sheffield United’s 22 top-flight games and, even then, he failed to get off the bench.

The impressive George Baldock is unlikely to go anywhere soon so it makes sense for Freeman to move away from Bramall Lane over the next two weeks with the Star reporting that Middlesbrough are one of a number of Championship clubs casting admiring glances in his direction.

Freeman, a former Nottingham Forest and Derby full-back, joined the Steel City side on a free transfer five years ago and produced four assists as Sheffield United finished second in the Championship last season.

The 27-year-old would bring plenty of experience to a youthful Middlesbrough side, for whom 19-year-old sensation Djed Spence has established himself as the first-choice right-back in recent weeks.

Jonny Howson is also capable of filling in on the flanks although the arrival of Freeman would allow Boro’s most reliable player to return to his favoured central role on a full-time basis.