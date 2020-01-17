Report: Southampton star wants January exit; won't extend his contract

Ralph Hasenhuttl hasn't handed Oriol Romeu a league start for the Saints since November; no wonder he is allegedly eyeing La Liga strugglers Celta Vigo.

Oriol Romeu is interested in a return to Spain with Celta Vigo after falling down Southampton’s pecking order, according to the Galicia Press.

The Saints have recovered sensationally from that 9-0 home humping against Leicester City with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side soaring up the Premier League table in recent weeks, beating both Chelsea and Leicester City away from home along the way.

But a sudden upturn has come at the expense of Romeu. The former Barcelona and Chelsea ankle-biter has not started a league game since early November with just six minutes of action under his belt during Southampton’s last four matches.

And, according to reports from his homeland, Romeu is now looking to secure a move away from the St Mary’s sooner rather than later.

He is open to the prospect of joining La Liga strugglers Celta Vigo this month and, even if a move to Balaidos does not happen, the 28-year-old will refuse to extend a contract which expires in 2021.

Romeu joined the Saints five years ago for a bargain fee of £5 million, as reported by the BBC, and he would be tasked with filling the void created by Stanislav Lobotka’s big-money move to Napoli if Celta Vigo get their man.

Interestingly, Celta’s sporting director Felipe Minambres admitted to Marca on Thursday that a new ‘number six’ is indeed his priority before the transfer window slams shut.

“We are trying to bring a defensive midfielder to help us.”