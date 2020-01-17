Quick links

Report: Celtic's forgotten man could make first appearance since 2018 against Partick

Danny Owen
Celtic Manager Neil Lennon
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Daniel Arzani has made just one Scottish Premiership appearance since joining Celtic on loan from Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions Manchester City.

31st October 2018, Kilmac Stadium, Dundee, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Dundee v Celtic; Daniel Arzani of Celtic makes his first team debut

Manchester City loanee Daniel Arzani could make his first Celtic appearance in 15 months during Saturday’s Scottish Cup clash with Partick Thistle, according to The World Game.

After following in the footsteps of Jason Denayer, Patrick Roberts and John Guidetti in the summer of 2018, this Australian sensation was hoping that a two-year loan spell at Celtic would be the making of him.

But Arzani’s best laid plans collapsed in heartbreaking fashion just 20 minutes into a Scottish Premiership debut against Dundee 15 months ago. The City starlet ruptured his cruciate ligament and he hasn’t been seen since.

 

Now, after what must feel like a lifetime on the sidelines, Arzani is finally back to full fitness and ready to make up for lost time.

And reports from Down Under suggest that the former Melbourne City wonder-kid could make a shock return to the starting XI when Celtic travel to local rivals Partick Thistle tomorrow night.

Daniel Arzani of the Melbourne City FC poses with the Hyundai A-League NAB Young Footballer of the Year trophy during the FFA Dolan Warren Awards at The Star on April 30, 2018 in Sydney,...

It is easy to forget that, less than two years ago, the Iran-born Australian shot to fame at the 2018 World Cup, becoming the youngest player to feature at the tournament. Arzani had taken the A-League by storm too, winning the division’s Young Player of the Year award before jetting off to Russia.

There can be no doubting the potential of a player who Manchester City view as a special talent but, with his loan spell at Celtic due to expire in the summer, this may be one of his last chances to impress north of the border.

Daniel Arzani of Australia lines up his shot on goal during the International Friendly match between Hungary and Australia at Groupama Arena on June 9, 2018 in Budapest, Hungary.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

