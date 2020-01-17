Report: Burnley want to smash transfer record for £18m attacker

Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi is reportedly wanted in the Premier League with Sean Dyche's Burnley keen.

Burnley have expressed an interest in Vedat Muriqi though Fenerbahce are determined to hold onto their top scorer during the January transfer window, as reported by Sporx.

If you were to rank the best bargain signings in European football across the calendar year of 2019, a previously little-known Kosovan international would surely be right at the top of the list.

A £3 million signing from Caykur Rizespor last summer, Muriqi has seen his price-tag soar to £20 million after an outstanding start to life in the Turkish capital. 11 goals in 18 games is an impressive return for a rangy, acrobatic centre-forward who has been compared to Zlatan Ibrahimovic – and not just for his love of a top-knot.

According to Spox, Fenerbahce have received approaches from Burnley, though it’s not as if they are going to open the door and let Muriqi walk free.

The Kosovan, who scored against England in the autumn, is ‘definitely’ not for sale this month.

That will not stop his many suitors, which apparently include Tottenham Hotspur, from making a move, however.

Burnley would have to shatter their transfer record to bring Muriqi to Turf Moor but a forward capable of taking the Clarets to the next level could be worth every penny.