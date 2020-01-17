Report: £17m man links up with Kolasinac's agent amid Arsenal interest

Premier League Arsenal are reportedly eyeing Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga star Kevin Volland but could the Germany international link up with Mikel Arteta?

Reported Arsenal target Kevin Volland has changed agents as he mulls over whether or not to swap Bayer Leverkusen for a fresh start in North London, as reported by Sport Bild.

Look away Nicolas Pepe.

Arsenal’s £72 million record-signing has, for the most part, endured a debut season to forget at the Emirates and reports linking The Gunners with another left-footed right winger should have the Ivorian sweating.

According to Sky, Mikel Arteta’s side sent scouts to watch Leverkusen’s £17 million talisman on a number of occasions in the autumn. The ten-time Germany international has produced five goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga this season, impressing once again with his versatility and a fearsome left foot.

As it stands, Volland is under contract until 2021. And, intriguingly, Bild reports that he has now joined forces with the International Sports Management agency.

ISMG hold plenty of sway in Germany and notably helped to secure Sead Kolasinac’s move from Schalke to Arsenal in the summer of 2017.

Bild adds that Leverkusen have held talks over a new contract with Volland set to be offered the chance to increase his wages to £100,000-a-week – potentially making him the highest earner at the Bay Arena. But if the 2001 Champions League runners’ up are unable to come to an agreement, they will look to cash in next summer to avoid losing the 27-year-old on a free transfer.

Watch this space, Arsenal fans. Volland is exactly the kind of hard-working and reliable performer who could underpin the Arteta era at the Emirates.