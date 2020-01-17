Quick links

Aston Villa can reportedly sign international winger for just £6m; talks underway

Danny Owen
Dean Smith head coach of Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough at Villa Park on March 16, 2019 in Birmingham, England.
Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven want to sell Gaston Pereiro and he has already held talks with Premier League strugglers Aston Villa.

Gaston Pereiro of PSV celebrates 2-1 with Mohammed Ihatarren of PSV during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Willem II v PSV at the Koning Willem II Stadium on November 10, 2019 in...

PSV Eindhoven want just £6 million for Gaston Pereiro after the Uruguayan international opened up on his talks with Aston Villa, as reported by Eindhovens Dagblad.

One of the most technically gifted footballers in the Eredivisie could be on his way to Villa Park before the January transfer window comes to an end.

Speaking to Sport 890 earlier in the week, Pereiro admitted that his agent had held negotiations with the Premier League strugglers with the Montevideo-born 24-year-old seemingly angling for a move to the Midlands rather than MLS newcomers FC Cincinnati.

 

The former Nacional winger has started just one Eredivisie game all season for PSV, punishment for his refusal to extend a contract which expires this summer. And reports in Holland claim that the Dutch giants are willing to accept just £6 million as they look to avoid losing Pereiro on a free.

The average Villa fanatic might not know much about a man who has spent his entire career in Uruguay and Holland but, as avid Eredivisie watchers will tell you, Pereiro could be a snip at just £6 million.

Gaston Pereiro from Uruguay controls the ball while Poland v Uruguay International Friendly soccer match at National Stadium on November 10, 2017 in Warsaw, Poland.

A tall and skilful attacker who has been transformed from a jinking winger into a probing number ten during his time at the Phillips Stadium, Pereiro has hit double figures in each of his four full campaigns in Holland’s top flight.

And while this has been a season to forget, Pereiro still managed to produce arguably the best goal of 2019/20 in the Eredivisie during December’s clash with Feyenoord. Jinking past a series of challenges, the Uruguayan channelled his inner Eric Cantona with a sublime lob which soared into the net. 

That was worth £6 million alone.

Gaston Pereiro of PSV celebrates 2-1 during the Dutch Eredivisie match between SC Heerenveen v PSV at the Abe Lenstra Stadium on February 16, 2019 in Heerenveen Netherlands

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

