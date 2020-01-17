European giants reportedly want Southampton flop to replace alleged £28m Tottenham target

Tottenham Hotspur's alleged move for AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek could reportedly see Sofiane Boufal leave Southampton and the Premier League.

AC Milan could use the funds generation by the sale of Tottenham Hotspur target Krzysztof Piatek to bring Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal to the San Siro, according to Calciomercato.

Today marks a week since The Sun reported that Spurs had agreed a £28 million deal to bring a Poland international to north London. The gossip columns might have jumped the gun somewhat but, while Piatek has not yet joined forces with Jose Mourinho, the Rossoneri number nine remains a target for a side who have lost Harry Kane to a long-term injury.

And reports from Italy today have added an extra subplot to an already engrossing transfer saga.

Piatek’s future is tied to that of Boufal, it seems, with Milan hoping to replace the former Genoa talisman with a mercurial wideman who has never really lived up to his £16 million price-tag at Southampton.

Boufal for Piatek would not be a like-for-like change, of course. But Calciomercato report that, after welcoming prodigal son Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the San Siro, Milan are looking for a player to provide ammunition for the legendary Swede rather than compete with him in attack.

Southampton fans might be a little nonplussed by reports that the seven-time European champions are big fans of a player who has started just five Premier League games all season under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

But Milan have a history when it comes to offering fresh starts to players who have fallen somewhat short of expectations, having lured Gerard Deulofeu, Adel Taarabt and Alen Halilovic to the bright lights of Italy in recent years.