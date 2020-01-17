Quick links

European giants reportedly want Southampton flop to replace alleged £28m Tottenham target

Danny Owen
A general view of the St Mary's stadium during the Premier League match between Southampton and Arsenal at St Mary's Stadium on December 9, 2017 in Southampton, England.
Tottenham Hotspur's alleged move for AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek could reportedly see Sofiane Boufal leave Southampton and the Premier League.

Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan celebrates goal during the Italian Coppa Italia match between AC Milan v SPAL 2013 at the San Siro on January 15, 2020 in Milan Italy

AC Milan could use the funds generation by the sale of Tottenham Hotspur target Krzysztof Piatek to bring Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal to the San Siro, according to Calciomercato.

Today marks a week since The Sun reported that Spurs had agreed a £28 million deal to bring a Poland international to north London. The gossip columns might have jumped the gun somewhat but, while Piatek has not yet joined forces with Jose Mourinho, the Rossoneri number nine remains a target for a side who have lost Harry Kane to a long-term injury.

And reports from Italy today have added an extra subplot to an already engrossing transfer saga.

 

Piatek’s future is tied to that of Boufal, it seems, with Milan hoping to replace the former Genoa talisman with a mercurial wideman who has never really lived up to his £16 million price-tag at Southampton.

Boufal for Piatek would not be a like-for-like change, of course. But Calciomercato report that, after welcoming prodigal son Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the San Siro, Milan are looking for a player to provide ammunition for the legendary Swede rather than compete with him in attack.

Spal's Serbian defender Nenad Tomovic (C) tackles AC Milan's Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek (L) during the Italian Cup (Coppa Italia) round of 16 football match AC Milan vs SPAL on...

Southampton fans might be a little nonplussed by reports that the seven-time European champions are big fans of a player who has started just five Premier League games all season under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

But Milan have a history when it comes to offering fresh starts to players who have fallen somewhat short of expectations, having lured Gerard Deulofeu, Adel Taarabt and Alen Halilovic to the bright lights of Italy in recent years.

Southampton midfielder Sofiane Boufal in action during the Premier League match between Southampton and Manchester United at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Saturday 31st August 2019.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

