'Doesn't get much bigger': Reported Liverpool target excited about potential Anfield switch

Premier League leaders Liverpool are reportedly set to reinforce Jurgen Klopp's squad by signing Coventry City left-back Sam McCallum.

Sam McCallum has indicated that he would jump at the chance to join Liverpool amid reports that the Premier League leaders are hoping to wrap up a deal for the Coventry City youngster, speaking to the Mirror.

Who wouldn’t want to play under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield right now?

The reigning European Champions are in the midst of a golden era with a first top flight crown since 1990 looking like an inevitability and, in Klopp, Liverpool have a coach who is famous for turning promising talents into established world superstars.

So no wonder McCallum is flattered amid claims from 90Min that the Reds have headhunted a teenage left-back.

A total of 20 teams have scouted a man who was playing for Horne Bay as recently as 2018 although Liverpool are expected to beat Manchester City and Chelsea to his signature.

"It does make me smile," McCallum said. "I did see that and I suppose it doesn't get much bigger than that.

"It makes me feel happy but you obviously don't know what's true and what's not, so…”

The Canterbury-born youngster is one of a number of young left-backs who has been linked with Liverpool of late with The Reds keen to bring in a back-up option for Scotland international Andy Robertson.

It remains to be seen how much the Merseyside giants will pay for McCallum, though Sky Blues boss Mark Robins told the Coventry Live recently that any interested party would have to pay a ‘hell of a lot of money’.