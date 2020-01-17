'Best I've ever seen': Martin Keown comments on reported Tottenham target

Jose Mourinho wants a new striker at Spurs but could PSG legend Edinson Cavani be heading to the Premier League during the January transfer window?

Martin Keown feels PSG legend Edinson Cavani would be an inspired addition for any side looking for a new striker, claiming that the reported Tottenham Hotspur target is one of the best he has ever seen when it comes to sniffing out goal-scoring chances.

After seven trophy-laden years at the Parc des Princes, arguably the most prolific centre-forward to grace French football in the 21st century appears to be set to bid an emotional farewell to the capital club.

Cavani, PSG’s all-time record goalscorer, is out of contract at the end of the season and has slipped behind a reborn Mauro Icardi in Thomas Tuchel’s pecking order in recent months.

According to the Independent, the new White Hart Lane is one potential destination for the 32-year-old with Tottenham scouring the market for a striker capable of replacing the injured Harry Kane.

And Keown, who won titles aplenty on the other side of North London with bitter rivals Arsenal, is confident that Cavani is still capable of taking the Premier League by force even as he approaches the autumn of his career.

“Some of his movement is the best I’ve ever seen, the timing of his runs,” the Gunners legend told Jim White on talkSPORT (17 January, 12.30pm. “He gambles, give him a good delivery and you’ll find him.

“It’s the right sort of blend; a senior player who can come in around the youngsters.”

If Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is deemed a ‘serial winner’, the same can be said of a striker who has lifted 19 trophies at PSG, including five Ligue 1 titles. Just imagine what players like Troy Parrott could learn by training alongside him on a daily basis.

It has to be said, however, that Cavani is far from the typical Daniel Levy signing with Spurs’ divisive chairman preferring promising young talents with big re-sale value than high-earning veterans reaching their expiry date at the top level.