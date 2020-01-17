Quick links

West Ham boss Moyes raves about Ancelotti

Dan Coombs
David Moyes of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on December 30, 2019 in Romford, England.
West Ham take on Everton this weekend.

West Ham United boss David Moyes may feel he has a point to prove when he goes up against Carlo Ancelotti this weekend.

The Hammers host Everton at the London Stadium on Saturday, with Moyes going up against his former club.

 

Moyes has done so before, with Manchester United, Sunderland, and previously with West Ham, but his bond with Everton was so strong that he can't forget it easily.

He told the West Ham website he wants to emulate his Everton tenure with the Hammers.

Moyes said: "In many ways I’m trying to get West Ham to do something similar - get regular top-six football, regular top-seven, get to Europe - and I think there is a similarity in the clubs in many ways, so I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t be doing that at West Ham."

Everton unveil new manager Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park on December 23, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

In his path this weekend in Ancelotti, a manager he has a lot of admiration for.

Moyes praised the Italian, his past record, and the way he has begun at Goodison Park.

He said: "[Ancelotti] has had a very good start. I think [in the league] performances have started well. He’s an incredibly experienced manager.

"I think it might only be José who might have more medals, or maybe Sir Alex if you put it that way, but I think he’s up there with some of the most decorated managers there is, so obviously it’s [the game’s] a tough one because he’s very experienced."

Moyes was reportedly on Everton's radar before they landed Ancelotti, BBC Sport reported, and if he has any resentment at being overlooked, this weekend is a good opportunity for him to prove his credentials.

David Moyes of West Ham United during his Press Conference after training at Rush Green on January 3, 2020 in Romford, England.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

