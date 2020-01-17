West Ham boss Moyes raves about Ancelotti

West Ham take on Everton this weekend.

West Ham United boss David Moyes may feel he has a point to prove when he goes up against Carlo Ancelotti this weekend.

The Hammers host Everton at the London Stadium on Saturday, with Moyes going up against his former club.

Moyes has done so before, with Manchester United, Sunderland, and previously with West Ham, but his bond with Everton was so strong that he can't forget it easily.

He told the West Ham website he wants to emulate his Everton tenure with the Hammers.

Moyes said: "In many ways I’m trying to get West Ham to do something similar - get regular top-six football, regular top-seven, get to Europe - and I think there is a similarity in the clubs in many ways, so I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t be doing that at West Ham."

In his path this weekend in Ancelotti, a manager he has a lot of admiration for.

Moyes praised the Italian, his past record, and the way he has begun at Goodison Park.

He said: "[Ancelotti] has had a very good start. I think [in the league] performances have started well. He’s an incredibly experienced manager.

"I think it might only be José who might have more medals, or maybe Sir Alex if you put it that way, but I think he’s up there with some of the most decorated managers there is, so obviously it’s [the game’s] a tough one because he’s very experienced."

Moyes was reportedly on Everton's radar before they landed Ancelotti, BBC Sport reported, and if he has any resentment at being overlooked, this weekend is a good opportunity for him to prove his credentials.