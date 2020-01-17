Club reportedly want six-figure loan fee for Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur-linked player

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have been linked with Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke.

Christian Benteke may be struggling at Crystal Palace, but the Belgium international has been linked with two other Premier League clubs - Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

In-demand

According to The Telegraph, Villa are interested in signing the former Liverpool striker in the January transfer window.

The Telegraph has also claimed that the 29-year-old striker has been offered to Tottenham.

Both Villa and Spurs need a new striker this month due to injuries to Wesley and Harry Kane.

Loan fee

While Benteke may have gone off the boil and has not been in good form for a while now, the latest report on Skysports.com does suggest that he will be an affordable option for both the Villans and Spurs.

According to Sky Sports, Palace want a loan fee of £500,000, a figure which French club Bordeaux do not want to pay and are now looking at alternatives.

Affordable

Both Villa and Tottenham can afford the £500,000 loan fee, but they should ideally be looking elsewhere.

After all, Benteke - who scored one goal in the league last season and three in 2017-18, according to WhoScored - is unlikely to hit the ground running and could struggle to find the net on a regular basis.