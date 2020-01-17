Quick links

Some Celtic fans demand Neil Lennon give rarely-used 'natural goalscorer' a chance tomorrow

Leigh Griffiths of Celtic during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Celtic boss Neil Lennon spoke about Parkhead striker Leigh Griffiths today - some of the Hoops faithful demanded to see him in action this weekend.

A number of Celtic fans have been commenting on Neil Lennon's update on Leigh Griffiths ahead of the Hoops' Scottish Cup clash this weekend.

The Celtic striker had a lengthy spell out earlier in the season due to injuries and personal problems and has not started a match for the Bhoys since the Europa League group clash  away at Cluj on 12 December.

Griffiths made five subsequent substitute appearances last month (Transfermarkt), and with Patryk Klimala joining Celtic in the January window and Vakoun Bayo recovering from injury, it could mean the 29-year-old may slip further down the pecking order.

 

 

However, when asked about the possibility of any more new attackers on the horizon, Lennon is quoted by The Scotsman as saying: "We have Odsonne in, and Griff and Griff is looking good. He had a good Dubai trip and trained well again this week so maybe not.

"We will see how things go over the next few weeks. I can't comment on speculation surrounding any player really. There has been a lot in the last few months about Griff. But he is hungry and he wants to play and he has made that pretty clear to me."

The Celtic Twitter feed shared a cropped version of Lennon's quote, focusing specifically on Griffiths, and some fans had their say on the social media platform:

Griffiths has made 18 appearances for Celtic this season, scoring three goals and registering one assist, while his overall tally for the Hoops stands at 221 appearances, with 107 goals and 46 assists, according to Transfermarkt.

Leigh Griffiths of Celtic celebrates after the Scottish Cup Semi Final between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park on April 15, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

