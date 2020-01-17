'You've made a terrific decision': Some fans react to arrival of 'very talented' Spurs player

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur have sanctioned the sale of Spurs academy ace Paris Maghoma.

Following the news that Tottenham Hotspur academy ace Paris Maghoma has sealed a move to Brentford, some fans have been having their say on the move involving the Spurs man.

Maghoma came through the Tottenham academy and featured 11 times for the Spurs U23s this season and four times for the U19s in the UEFA Youth League.

The midfielder never made a competitive first-team appearance for the North London club, featuring once for the seniors in a pre-season friendly against Girona in August 2018.

Maghoma will now join up with Brentford’s B team, overseen by Neil MacFarlane, and look to work his way into first-team contention for a side hoping of promotion to the Premier League.

Speaking about the signing of Maghoma, MacFarlane told the official Brentford website: "He’s a very talented player, an advanced midfield player is probably his best position and he likes to create.

"I think we can help him in terms of his goal tally, and I think we can help him in terms of work without the ball, and if we can marry all of those aspects together then we’ll have a really good player."

Here is what some Brentford fans said about the 18-year-old:

Welcome young man, a clear route to the first team if you show enough desire and ability. — HeadlessBee ⚪️⚫️ (@pjheadless) 16 January 2020

Welcome to promotion side — Farewell Griffin Park ⚫ (@DZfootballuk) 17 January 2020

Good luck Paris- great to meet you and your Dad today. — Cliff Crown (@CliffCrown) 16 January 2020

Welcome to a special club & good luck ⚪️⚫️ — Neal Goddard (@NealNgoddard68) 16 January 2020

— BryanMbeumo (@MbeumoBryan) 16 January 2020

Welcome Paris — Jim (@Jim73282580) 16 January 2020

Welcome and good luck looking forward to seeing you play. — Russell (@Russtybee) 16 January 2020

Good luck Paris you've joined at a very exciting time. All the best at @BrentfordFC — Red Bee (@OneRedBee) 16 January 2020

All the best, work hard, force your way into the team and help them secure promotion! — Blub (@IIBlubbeyII) 16 January 2020

You have made a terrific decision Paris - you won't regret it - welcome to the Brentford family — steve (@Steve_Perth_Oz) 16 January 2020

Three Maghoma siblings went through the Spurs academy - Paris is the younger brother of Jacques Maghoma, a midfielder now with Birmingham City, and Christian Maghoma, who is now at Polish club Arka Gdynia.