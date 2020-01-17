Quick links

'You've made a terrific decision': Some fans react to arrival of 'very talented' Spurs player

Paris Maghoma of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League 2 match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at The Academy Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Manchester, United...
Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur have sanctioned the sale of Spurs academy ace Paris Maghoma.

Following the news that Tottenham Hotspur academy ace Paris Maghoma has sealed a move to Brentford, some fans have been having their say on the move involving the Spurs man.

Maghoma came through the Tottenham academy and featured 11 times for the Spurs U23s this season and four times for the U19s in the UEFA Youth League.

The midfielder never made a competitive first-team appearance for the North London club, featuring once for the seniors in a pre-season friendly against Girona in August 2018.

 

 

Maghoma will now join up with Brentford’s B team, overseen by Neil MacFarlane, and look to work his way into first-team contention for a side hoping of promotion to the Premier League.

Speaking about the signing of Maghoma, MacFarlane told the official Brentford website: "He’s a very talented player, an advanced midfield player is probably his best position and he likes to create.

"I think we can help him in terms of his goal tally, and I think we can help him in terms of work without the ball, and if we can marry all of those aspects together then we’ll have a really good player."

Here is what some Brentford fans said about the 18-year-old:

Three Maghoma siblings went through the Spurs academy - Paris is the younger brother of Jacques Maghoma, a midfielder now with Birmingham City, and Christian Maghoma, who is now at Polish club Arka Gdynia.

Paris Maghoma of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Premier League International Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur U23 and VfL Wolfsburg U23 at The Lamex Stadium on December 3, 2018...

