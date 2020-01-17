Quick links

West Bromwich Albion

Championship

West Brom yet to bid for striker hauled off at half-time in his side's last game

General View of The Hawthorns during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Ipswich Town at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich on Saturday 9th March 2019.
A move for the Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant is reportedly being considered by West Bromwich Albion.

Karlan Grant of Huddersfield Town during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Reading at John Smith's Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Huddersfield, England.

West Bromwich Albion hav eyet to bid for the Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant, according to the Terriers manager Danny Cowley.

The Birmingham Mail reported earlier this week that a January move for Grant is being considered by West Brom.

The 22-year-old has scored or made 16 goals in 27 games for Huddersfield this season, but was subbed at half-time as the Yorkshire side lost 2-1 at Barnsley last time out.

Asked about Grant's future at the club earlier, however, Cowley suggested that the timing of the West Brom rumour which followed is purely coincidental.

 

"There have been no offers," he told The Yorkshire Post. "There has been speculation, which can happen in transfer windows.

"Karlan is a young player, a young man and a good kid and it is never easy for players in this moment when there is a lot of speculation.

"All players now at all levels of professional football are private limited company and had a lot of entourage around them advising them. Sometimes people advise them in the right way, sometimes people advise them in the wrong way.

"So for us, this is normal. We understand it and have regular conversations with all of our players - Karlan included and we try to give them clarity and try to work with them, always."

Nicky Cowley the assistant manager and Danny Cowley the manager of Huddersfield Town during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town at The...

According to The Birmingham Mail, Grant is on a list of targets drawn up by West Brom.

The Londoner was also linked with a move to the Hawthorns a year ago, before his £2 million to Huddersfield from Charlton Athletic.

But he is expected to cost significantly more than that if his exit is sanctioned this month.

It has been speculated that it will take an eight-figure offer to prise Grant away from the Kirklees Stadium.

