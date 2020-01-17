Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Boss of youngster 'like Busquets' reportedly on Rangers radar comments on his future

Giuseppe Labellarte
Aaron Hickey of Heart of Midlothian is seen prior to the Betfred League Cup semi final between Rangers and Heart of Midlothian at Hampden Park on November 03, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers are reportedly interested in bringing the talented youngster to Ibrox in the future.

Greg Stewart of Rangers vies with Aaron Hickey of Heart of Midlothian during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow,...

The manager of reported Glasgow Rangers target Aaron Hickey has responded to speculation surrounding the youngster's future amid interest from Ibrox and elsewhere.

The Hearts youngster has played 18 times in the Scottish Premiership, scoring once, as well as appearing in the club's Scottish Cup final last season in just his third senior appearance.

Subscribe

 

 

The Scottish Sun claimed in October that Steven Gerrard's charges were keen on Hickey's services, as well as Arsenal, Southampton and Newcastle United, while The Sun (20 October, page 65) claimed that Queens Park Rangers were planning a £1.5million bid.

More recently, Manchester City were claimed by the Daily Mail to held talks with Hearts about a deal, while just this week, Serie A side AC Milan were said to be interested in the youngster, according to Sky Sports News.

Aaron Hickey of Hearts holds off Karamoko Dembele of Celtic during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts at Celtic Park on May 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

However, Hearts manager Daniel Stendel has stressed that, while it is good for the player to be linked with such a move, he doesn't want him to depart the club this month, given they are currently in relegation trouble, five points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

"It's good when our player, especially in our situation, can play so well that other clubs are interested," he is quoted by the Edinburgh Evening News as saying. "This is our way for the future, but at the moment we look at what we can do here. We want to keep all the players that we need and this is 100 percent Hickey."

The former Celtic youth talent has earned enormous praise from several quarters including Hearts man Austin MacPhee, who has compared the teenager to Jonny Evans and Sergio Busquets, as reported by The Scottish Sun.

Sergio Busquets of FC Barcelona controls the ball during the La Liga match between Getafe and Barcelona at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on September 16, 2017 in Getafe, .

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch