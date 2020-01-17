Bad Boys 3: New Porsche has fans wanting to be Mike Lowery - price, model and speed stats!

Bad Boys for Life arrives on cinema screens this January with a shiny new car for fans to ogle.

It's been 17 years since Bad Boys II first hit cinemas but now a third and final instalment in the Bad Boys trilogy has arrived to wrap things up once and for all.

Hitting cinemas on January 17th, Bad Boys for Life reintroduces Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett as the buddy cop duo we loved back in 1995 and 2003.

Mike and Marcus are renowned for cruising around Miami in a flashy and expensive car and this year's Bad Boys for Life is no different with the cop duo getting their hands on a sweet new ride.

Will Smith has a new ride in Bad Boys for Life

After taking to the streets in a classic 964-generation Porsche 911 Turbo in 1995, the German car was replaced by a silver Ferrari 550 Maranello in the sequel.

In Bad Boys for Life, Will Smith's character, Mike Lowrey, has gone back to his German car roots with a stunning new Porsche to tear around the streets of Miami in.

What model is the new car?

The new Porsche in Bad Boys for Life is a brand new 911 Carrera 4S, made complete by the stunning blue paint job, a departure from the black Porsche in the first film.

The Porsche 911 Carrera 4S is one of the top range models that Porsche currently sell and here in the UK, prices start from a mind-boggling £98,418.

Over in the US, however, the same car will set you back a staggering $120,600.

In both cases, these are the prices for the car without any optional extras added on which would undoubtedly bump up the price somewhat.

Speed stats for the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

While a little on the expensive side, there's no doubt about the fact that a Porsche 911 is the perfect car to chase fleeing criminals in.

The iconic car has been constantly improved since the first model was released in 1964 and this latest model certainly packs plenty of punch.

The Porsche 911 Carrera 4S packs a whopping 450 bhp and can go from 0-60 mph in a remarkable 3.4 seconds with the Sport Chrono Package add-on.

Once you get past 60 mph though, the car will keep on going, all the way up to 190 mph and if that isn't enough speed for Mike Lowrey to catch some criminals then maybe he should call it a day.

Bad Boys for Life arrives in cinemas on January 17th, 2020.