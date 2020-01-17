Aston Villa reportedly about to make £8.5m loss on Roberto Di Matteo signing

Jonathan Kodjia is reportedly on the verge of leaving Aston Villa.

Aston Villa forward Jonathan Kodjia looks set to leave the Premier League club in the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old Ivory Coast international is on the verge of leaving for Al-Gharafa.

Al-Gharafa wrote on Twitter on Thursday, as translated into English: “Ivorian International Jonathan Kodjia arrives in Doha tomorrow, God willing, to perform a medical examination, in preparation for signing a contract.”

France Football has reported this morning that Kodjia has passed his medical and will now sign a contract with the Qatari club.

The report has claimed that Villa will be paid €3 million (£2.56 million) as transfer fee for Kodjia, meaning that the Premier League club will make a loss of £8.44 million.

Kodjia joined Villa from Bristol City in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £11 million.

Aston Villa spell

The forward scored 19 goals and provided one assist in 36 Championship games for Villa during the 2016-17, according to WhoScored, but since then, he has struggled to play regularly for the Villans and has not scored enough goals.

So far this campaign, Kodjia has played only 112 minutes in the Premier League for Dean Smith’s side, according to WhoScored,

Back in August 2016, then Villa manager Roberto Di Matteo described Kodjia as a “proven goalscorer”, as quoted in The Guardian, but the Ivory Coast international has not had a very successful time at Villa Park.