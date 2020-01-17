Aston Villa new arrival sends message on Twitter

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has brought Pepe Reina to Villa Park as the Villans seek to survive in the Premier League.

Aston Villa newcomer Pepe Reina has sent a Twitter message to his new fanbase banging the drum as he seeks to help Dean Smith's side survive the drop.

Reina has linked up with the Premier League strugglers for the remainder of the season, with his arrival on loan from AC Milan confirmed on Monday.

With Tom Heaton sidelined by a season-ending injury, it was crucial for Smith to bring in an experienced head in between the sticks and he has arguably one of the best possible candidates for the job.

Reina made a huge 395 competitive appearances for Liverpool, plus 182 for Napoli, 147 for Villarreal and a combined 65 between Barcelona, Milan and Bayern Munich, plus 38 caps for Spain (Transfermarkt).

While the 37-year-old has usually been playing for sides seeking silverware, so this will be a different kind of pressure for him as Villa seek to survive in the top flight following their heroic promotion last term.

Reina shared a picture of himself in training:

And plenty of fans - not just Villa but Liverpool and other former teams - responded:

Welcome to the club Pepe, I know you will do us proud. UTV — The Vile Villan (@TheVileVillan) 16 January 2020

Dno bout battles if we dont buck are ideas up bud just be ready to pick the ball up out the back of net plenty — Alistair (@Alistai41821849) 16 January 2020

Good luck Pepe...UTV — Jason Jones (@JasonJo57037046) 16 January 2020

Good luck pepe! #YNWA — Andrew Armitage (@AndrewArmitag20) 16 January 2020

You best let a few in against us Pepe — James (@JamesMc00696663) 16 January 2020

Good to see you back Pepe! #YNWA — Gaz Jones (@GazzJones11) 17 January 2020

Forever One of Us #ACMilan — Emanuele Pettiti (@EmanuelePettiti) 16 January 2020

Grande Pepe❤️ — Luca (@lucaelmi68) 16 January 2020

Villa will be desperate to put the 6-1 hammering to Manchester City behind them as they prepare to take on Brighton away this weekend.