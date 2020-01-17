Quick links

'Ask Leeds to bid': Some Whites fans want £2.5m star, as second club enter talks with him

THIS BLACK AND WHITE IMAGE WAS CREATED FROM ORIGINAL COLOUR FILE) Marcus Maddison of Peterborough United seen during the Sky Bet League One match between AFC Wimbledon and Peterborough...
Leeds United have been linked with Marcus Maddison throughout his time at Peterborough United.

Marcus Maddison of Peterborough United seen during the Sky Bet League One match between AFC Wimbledon and Peterborough United at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on March 12, 2019 in...

Leeds United fans are hoping that they are the second Championship club in for Peterborough United attacking midfielder Marcus Maddison.

Leeds have been long-term admirers of Maddison, who appears to be heading for the exit door at Posh.

 

Peterborough have already given Charlton Athletic permission to speak to their star creator, but the Addicks have struggled to agree personal terms with him.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has now revealed that a second team has come in for £2.5 million-rated (Northern Echo) Maddison, and Leeds supporters are hoping that they are the side trying to beat Charlton to the 26-year-old’s signature.

Maddison has been a regular supplier of assists at League One level, and could enhance Leeds’ attacking options if he was to move to Elland Road.

There would have to big question marks over whether he would be able to fit into a Marcelo Bielsa side if he was to move to Leeds though.

Maddison has shown very little willingness to defend during his time with Posh, and whether he would have the work-rate required to excel in a high-pressing team such as Leeds is very much up for debate.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

