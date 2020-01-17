'Ask Leeds to bid': Some Whites fans want £2.5m star, as second club enter talks with him

Leeds United have been linked with Marcus Maddison throughout his time at Peterborough United.

Leeds United fans are hoping that they are the second Championship club in for Peterborough United attacking midfielder Marcus Maddison.

Leeds have been long-term admirers of Maddison, who appears to be heading for the exit door at Posh.

Peterborough have already given Charlton Athletic permission to speak to their star creator, but the Addicks have struggled to agree personal terms with him.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has now revealed that a second team has come in for £2.5 million-rated (Northern Echo) Maddison, and Leeds supporters are hoping that they are the side trying to beat Charlton to the 26-year-old’s signature.

Reece we have given him permission to speak to 2 championship clubs. It's up to them and player to agree terms or not. Thanks pal. https://t.co/h3BS32qhMp — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) January 16, 2020

Can someone please tell me why we aren’t looking at bringing in Marcus Maddison? Before I get people telling me it’s maybe because Bielsa doesn’t want him, why wouldn’t he? Just have a look at his stats. Can play down the middle and either wing. Won’t cost a fortune either. #lufc pic.twitter.com/RkXdJDt2F1 — Łuke (@Whiteley_01) January 16, 2020

said this before many a times.. think he signed for charlton now.. — Nick Wilson (@NickLUFCWilson) January 16, 2020

#lufc got a sneaky feeling we will be signing Maddison from Peterborough to fill the pablo role! — Ste (@ste251091) January 16, 2020

2 clubs are talking to him. I think the other is us — Ste (@ste251091) January 16, 2020

Surely he’d could do a job at Leeds #lufc #mot — Andy Firth (@AndrewFirth21) January 13, 2020

Can you ask Leeds to bid please — TLU (@TalkLeedsUnited) January 13, 2020

Maddison has been a regular supplier of assists at League One level, and could enhance Leeds’ attacking options if he was to move to Elland Road.

There would have to big question marks over whether he would be able to fit into a Marcelo Bielsa side if he was to move to Leeds though.

Maddison has shown very little willingness to defend during his time with Posh, and whether he would have the work-rate required to excel in a high-pressing team such as Leeds is very much up for debate.