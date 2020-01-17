Quick links

‘As if’: Some Aston Villa fans react to Leeds United’s reported plan for transfer target

Subhankar Mondal
Leeds United and Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City controls the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Birmingham City at KCOM Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Hull, England.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Leeds United are set to make a bid for Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen.

According to The Sun, Leeds are willing to pay £3 million to sign Bowen on loan from Championship rivals Hull in the January transfer window.

The British tabloid has claimed that should the West Yorkshire outfit clinch promotion to the Premier League, then they will have to pay a total of £15 million.

Villa have also been linked with Bowen, with The Northern Echo claiming that the Premier League are keen on the 23-year-old forward, who is valued at £20 million by Hull.

 

Bowen is one of the best forwards in the Championship, and has scored 16 goals and provided six assists in 27 league games for Hull so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the attacker scored 22 goals and provided four assists in the league, while back in 2017-18, he scored 14 goals and provided one assist in the league, according to WhoScored.

Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Leeds are set to make a move for Bowen.

Below are some of the best comments:

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City celebrates after his team's third goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Rotherham United and Hull City at The New York Stadium on January 04, 2020 in...

