‘As if’: Some Aston Villa fans react to Leeds United’s reported plan for transfer target

Leeds United and Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Leeds United are set to make a bid for Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen.

According to The Sun, Leeds are willing to pay £3 million to sign Bowen on loan from Championship rivals Hull in the January transfer window.

The British tabloid has claimed that should the West Yorkshire outfit clinch promotion to the Premier League, then they will have to pay a total of £15 million.

Villa have also been linked with Bowen, with The Northern Echo claiming that the Premier League are keen on the 23-year-old forward, who is valued at £20 million by Hull.

Bowen is one of the best forwards in the Championship, and has scored 16 goals and provided six assists in 27 league games for Hull so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the attacker scored 22 goals and provided four assists in the league, while back in 2017-18, he scored 14 goals and provided one assist in the league, according to WhoScored.

Below are some of the best comments:

Seriously doubt Hull would entertain anything close to this for Jarrod Bowen!



But if this offer is true, go in and offer double the upfront fee Leeds have offered and like a 35% increase to the total rising fee



Good young talent & we need a wide forward #avfc #utv https://t.co/Eb2m0CkLpE — J__T__T (@AVFC__J__T__T) January 16, 2020

Yeah that’s right he’ll go yo a rival Championship club rather than the Premiership for a fraction of the cost! — Mark Edwards (@MarkEUFC) January 16, 2020

Well that makes no sense at all.

Why would they ask 20 million to sell him to Villa now but only 3 million to Leeds so they can loan him and then 15 million if Leeds get promotion. — Gary Glasgow (@GPDecorating) January 16, 2020

As if Hull would accept £3m for a player they, just yesterday, suggested wouldn't leave for less than £20m. — Matt AVFC (@everysongsung) January 16, 2020

Literally would hate that of all things to happen his better not happen — Christopher Quain (@chrisquain) January 16, 2020

Why don’t we just pay £4m now then £14m if we stay up? Same cash for Brentford and reckon he’d rather join a proper big club anyways! — James Higgins (@jamesupnorth) January 16, 2020