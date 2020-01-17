Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Announce new owners': Some Spurs fans really aren't happy with what Levy has said

John Verrall
Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, Daniel Levy looks on from the stands during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on December 23, 2018 in...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has come under some criticism from supporters.

Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, Daniel Levy looks on from the stands during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on December 23, 2018 in...

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left less than impressed by Daniel Levy’s suggestion that he would be open to playing games abroad.

Levy spoke in an interview with Varsity Magazine, and the Tottenham chairman suggested that he would be willing to see the Lilywhites travel to play a league match.

"It’s important that we are always open-minded to anything that is proposed,” he said.

 

“We are in an industry where we are competing for talent, viewership and sponsors with other leagues across the world alongside other sports so we can never rule it out completely.

“In Spain, they are playing the Supercopa in Saudi Arabia this year, so we’ve got to be conscious that there needs to be a balance.”

The comments have not gone down well with Spurs fans though, who don’t want to see their side playing abroad.

The idea of the ‘39th game’ has been floated by the Premier League before, but was quickly dropped after backlash from supporters.

While playing matches abroad could potentially be a money spinning exercise, there is a feeling that it would take the game away from English fans.

Levy has always been keen to come up with ideas to maximise Tottenham’s revenue though.

Spurs’s new stadium is set to host events from other sports, with both NFL matches and boxing fights due to be held there.

And while the idea of playing abroad is far more radical idea, it is a topic which simply will not go away.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch