'Announce new owners': Some Spurs fans really aren't happy with what Levy has said

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has come under some criticism from supporters.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left less than impressed by Daniel Levy’s suggestion that he would be open to playing games abroad.

Levy spoke in an interview with Varsity Magazine, and the Tottenham chairman suggested that he would be willing to see the Lilywhites travel to play a league match.

"It’s important that we are always open-minded to anything that is proposed,” he said.

“We are in an industry where we are competing for talent, viewership and sponsors with other leagues across the world alongside other sports so we can never rule it out completely.

“In Spain, they are playing the Supercopa in Saudi Arabia this year, so we’ve got to be conscious that there needs to be a balance.”

The comments have not gone down well with Spurs fans though, who don’t want to see their side playing abroad.

Announce takeover — All Out Tottenham (Jack) (@AllOutTHFC) January 17, 2020

No ffs, football is becoming too commercial , we’re an engkish club, we play in England — Sammy Conway (@sammyhconway) January 17, 2020

ANNOUNCE NEW OWNERS — H.M.COYS7 - LoCelsoSZN (@COYSLP7v4) January 17, 2020

Yep! Let's build the best stadium in the world and then think about playing games abroad! FFS! — Richard Roskell (@richrosk) January 17, 2020

Oh no — Bradley Flanagan (@Brad_Flange) January 17, 2020

After 52 years i will 'OUT' if Spurs start playing Premier League games abroad. The downward death spriral continues. — Patrick Austin (@PatrickAustin72) January 17, 2020

No thankyou — ᴀʟᴇx | Piatek Propaganda (@_10kanee) January 17, 2020

The idea of the ‘39th game’ has been floated by the Premier League before, but was quickly dropped after backlash from supporters.

While playing matches abroad could potentially be a money spinning exercise, there is a feeling that it would take the game away from English fans.

Levy has always been keen to come up with ideas to maximise Tottenham’s revenue though.

Spurs’s new stadium is set to host events from other sports, with both NFL matches and boxing fights due to be held there.

And while the idea of playing abroad is far more radical idea, it is a topic which simply will not go away.