Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Am I dreaming?': Some fans react after hearing Spurs want their side's 'rubbish' player

John Verrall
Matias Vecino of FC Internazionale during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and FC Internazionale at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 6 January 2020.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in Matias Vecino, who would like to move to Jose Mourinho's side.

Matias Vecino of FC Internazionale Milano during the Italian Serie A match between Internazionale v Genoa at the San Siro on December 21, 2019 in Milan Italy

Inter Milan fans do not appear at all concerned that Tottenham Hotspur could take Matias Vecino from them.

Alfredo Pedulla claims that Vecino has ‘said yes’ to an offer from Spurs, with the Uruguayan hoping to sign for Jose Mourinho’s side this month now.

Vecino could be taken to Spurs as part of a deal to bring Christian Eriksen to Inter.

 

The 28-year-old would help to bolster Tottenham’s options in central midfield, which has been a weak spot so far this term.

However, there must be some concern among Tottenham fans that Inter supporters are so open to the idea of him going.

Vecino has actually played fairly regularly for Inter this term, making 20 appearances across all competitions.

If he was brought to Spurs he would be in competition with the likes of Harry Winks, Eric Dier, Oliver Skipp and new signing Gedson Fernandes for a place in defensive midfield. 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch