'Am I dreaming?': Some fans react after hearing Spurs want their side's 'rubbish' player

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in Matias Vecino, who would like to move to Jose Mourinho's side.

Inter Milan fans do not appear at all concerned that Tottenham Hotspur could take Matias Vecino from them.

Alfredo Pedulla claims that Vecino has ‘said yes’ to an offer from Spurs, with the Uruguayan hoping to sign for Jose Mourinho’s side this month now.

Vecino could be taken to Spurs as part of a deal to bring Christian Eriksen to Inter.

The 28-year-old would help to bolster Tottenham’s options in central midfield, which has been a weak spot so far this term.

However, there must be some concern among Tottenham fans that Inter supporters are so open to the idea of him going.

He is rubbish lads. I’m an inter fan too so watch a bit. Just runs. In circles. Anonymous most games. Terrible signing. — Todd Alexander (@toddyalexander) January 16, 2020

I’ll join in too. Vecino never playing for Inter again? pic.twitter.com/GSWlC368Yq — BendItlikeBarella (@TheDDAway) January 14, 2020

So we’re gonna take Eriksen from them while sending them Vecino https://t.co/9V0R2EsdBm — Pazzo (@_FCIM) January 16, 2020

Daniel Levy interista. — Pep Postorino (@PepPostorino) January 16, 2020

Cant believe it — Ahad Iskandarzade (@ahad_isk) January 16, 2020

Vecino to Tottenham as part of the Eriksen deal AM I DREAMING — thomas (@fcimthomas) January 9, 2020

Vecino has actually played fairly regularly for Inter this term, making 20 appearances across all competitions.

If he was brought to Spurs he would be in competition with the likes of Harry Winks, Eric Dier, Oliver Skipp and new signing Gedson Fernandes for a place in defensive midfield.