1917 rat scene: The film’s most memorable moment captured by fans on Twitter

If you had to catch your breath for a moment, we're sure you weren't alone.

1917 was positively nerve-shredding, but that rat scene was something else entirely!

The latest film from Sam Mendes is less something you watch and more something you survive - and that's absolutely a compliment, by the way.

The English filmmaker has proven himself to be a master of tension with such directorial efforts as Jarhead and Skyfall, yet here he has sculpted his most exhausting experience to date.

We centre upon our protagonists - British soldiers Lance Cpl. Schofield (George MacKay) and Lance Cpl. Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) - as they embark on a seemingly impossible task. They are instructed to brave the perils of enemy territory to call off an attack which will claim the lives of 1600 allied men. One of the men set to perish is Blake’s brother, lending the narrative even more stakes.

1917 rat scene

There are so many demanding moments scattered throughout, but the rat scene stands out as the most shocking.

This is the set-piece in which the two soldiers are exploring enemy trenches. As they navigate the interiors, they swiftly discover a tripwire in the entryway of one of the tunnels.

While it may initially seem like a crisis avoided, a rat sets off one of the many traps (bags hanging from the ceiling) and drags it straight into the tripwire, triggering a huge explosion and kickstarting a rollercoaster so tense it warrants a near-physical reaction from the audience.

Many have been compelled to grab the armrests of their seats in a panic!

1917 fans react to the rat scene on Twitter

As expected, the scene has earned a high degree of attention on social media.

Check out a bunch of tweets below:

Can they introduce a new Oscar category? Best use of a rat in film



The nominees for 2019 are...



- Avengers: Endgame

- 1917

- I Lost My Body

- Cats



Seriously, not since 2007 have we seen so many INTEGRAL rats in cinema pic.twitter.com/ijyX1gIXll — Dylan Randazzo (@dylan_randazzo) January 15, 2020

@ anyone who saw 1917, did y’all get a fright when the rat fell from the ceiling cus i did lmao — ✨ (@mxdderton) January 11, 2020

I just watched 1917 and if y’all want to be traumatized by rats then go see it — Allison Dyer (@allisonpossum) January 10, 2020

Avengers: 1917

Endgame



Using rats as

a plot mechanic — Jim Ross ️ (@JimGR) January 10, 2020

*spoiler* I almost had a heart attack during that rat triggering bomb scene — hyde (@sandpaperjiyong) January 11, 2020

George MacKay's winning sense of humour!

In an interview with Vulture, 1917 actor George MacKay was asked about the rats: "Were they real, or were they CGI?"

Sure, you could just give a really boring answer... but, George does one better with this response: "I don’t want to ruin the magic! I think there’s a mixture of some of Britain’s finest rat actors, yeah. I think one of them was in Ratatouille and he’s had a quiet time of work over the last few years. But you know, I mean there’s some things which have a little bit of help with special-effects magic. It was a mixture of stuff."

If we find ourselves in a pet store anytime soon, we may not look at the rats without being reminded of that scene for quite some time.

