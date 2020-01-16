Quick links

'Absolutely love', 'such style': Some Wolves fans have their say on £16.5m man

Giuseppe Labellarte
Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on January 15, 2020 in Manchester,...
Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers were in FA Cup third-round replay action and Molineux forward Pedro Neto put in a good display.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have been having their say on Pedro Neto's performance in Wednesday night's FA Cup third round replay loss at Manchester United.

The 19-year-old Wolves winger slotted home in the 10th minute of the game at Old Trafford but a VAR review disallowed his goal after the ball struck Raul Jimenez’s arm in the buildup

Neto also saw his goal against Liverpool chalked off in December after VAR spotted a marginal offside against Jonny Otto in the lead up to his finish at Anfield.

 

Despite the heartbreak of once again being thwarted by VAR away at an illustrious opponent, Neto did well overall, getting the better of Harry Maguire at one point and generally looking effective and confident.

The £16.5million signing from Lazio earned sympathy and praise by sections of the Molineux faithful on social media during and after the game:

Wolves return to Premier League action on Saturday when they head to Southampton for a 3pm kickoff.

