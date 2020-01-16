'Absolutely love', 'such style': Some Wolves fans have their say on £16.5m man

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers were in FA Cup third-round replay action and Molineux forward Pedro Neto put in a good display.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have been having their say on Pedro Neto's performance in Wednesday night's FA Cup third round replay loss at Manchester United.

The 19-year-old Wolves winger slotted home in the 10th minute of the game at Old Trafford but a VAR review disallowed his goal after the ball struck Raul Jimenez’s arm in the buildup

Neto also saw his goal against Liverpool chalked off in December after VAR spotted a marginal offside against Jonny Otto in the lead up to his finish at Anfield.

Despite the heartbreak of once again being thwarted by VAR away at an illustrious opponent, Neto did well overall, getting the better of Harry Maguire at one point and generally looking effective and confident.

The £16.5million signing from Lazio earned sympathy and praise by sections of the Molineux faithful on social media during and after the game:

I feel sorry for Neto man #WWFC — Ashley Wolves ⬛ (@WereWolvesAyWe) 15 January 2020

No one must hate VAR as much Pedro Neto. Feel sorry for the young lad, another dream goal at a massive ground disallowed for a ridiculous decision. #WWFC pic.twitter.com/2RrzCH2cxL — WeAreWolves (@WeAreWolves_com) 15 January 2020

Notice how Neto don't even celebrate now. He just checks straight for VAR. Killed the game #wwfc — Luke Griffiths (@LukeGriffiths18) 15 January 2020

Neto scores at Anfield & Old Traffford & both disallowed, neither his fault ffs. #wwfc — ᗩᑎᗪY (@AnnoDomini79) 15 January 2020

can’t wait for Neto to walk over to the VAR screen against Southampton, rip it off the cables and bounce it of the referees head cus he had another goal disallowed — (@wwfcSammm) 15 January 2020

Everyone pulling their weight so far for Wolves you'd say. Neto's just gone on a fine run and won a foul. Nice. #wwfc — Joe Edwards (@JoeEdwards_Star) 15 January 2020

Neto playing well — russell wwfc (@rusno1) 15 January 2020

Absolutely love Neto #wwfc — George Dent (@Georgedent10) 15 January 2020

Thought Wolves have edged the 1st half United look jittery when we press.



Their best chances the ball through the middle Ruddy been excellent.



Neto having a great game so far #wwfc #MUNWOL — Dazzling Dave ✨ (@_DazzlingDave) 15 January 2020

Neto could win the lottery and then have it denied because the machine that generated his lucky dip was uncalibrated #wwfc — MH (@mart_holliday) 15 January 2020

Neto's just skipped past Maguire like he's not there. Got something has the young lad. Carries the ball with such style. #wwfc — Joe Edwards (@JoeEdwards_Star) 15 January 2020

Not the end of the world but I’m glad we at least put out a team to try and get through, although we were off the pace. I know Jota hasn’t had the best of seasons and Neto is getting better but I still think we’re missing him, Raul and Adama’s form is suffering. #wwfc — Jason (@JasonJ1987) 15 January 2020

Traore - A revelation this season

Neto - gaining confidence and composure.

Raul - a frustrated figure who's working his arse off#wolves #wwfc — /\_/\ Wolves Molinews /\_/\ (@wolvesmolinews) 15 January 2020

I do like Neto though going to be a very good player — yas (@YasWWFC) 15 January 2020

Wolves return to Premier League action on Saturday when they head to Southampton for a 3pm kickoff.