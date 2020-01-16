Who killed Zoe in Saving Zoe? Unravelling the mystery in Netflix's new teen drama

Saving Zoe, which has just arrived on streaming services Amazon Prime Video and Netflix

As Netflix's 13 Reasons Why and other similar shows prove, there's plenty of appetite for school-based teen dramas.

It's hardly surprising then to see streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon pick up films and TV shows that fit the bill.

A new addition to Netflix US's collection is Saving Zoe, a school-based drama that is packed with plenty of intrigue as the lead characters try to piece together the events that led up to the titular Zoe's death.

Spoilers ahead for Saving Zoe.

What is Saving Zoe about?

Saving Zoe, based on the Alyson Noël novel of the same name, follows a high school girl by the name of Echo (Laura Marano) just as she's starting her freshman year.

It's been a year since Echo's big sister Zoe (Vanessa Marano) was murdered by an unknown assailant and her loss still haunts Echo and her family with Echo still seeing visions of her sister as she goes about her day.

While at school Echo is given her big sister's diary by Zoe's former boyfriend and while reading it, Echo not only starts to learn more about the events leading up to Zoe's death but also becomes more and more like Zoe herself.

Who killed Zoe?

While plenty of potential suspects are brought up throughout the film, it is revealed that Zoe was effectively lured into a trap.

Zoe was an aspiring actress and model and had agreed to take part in a photo shoot with a mysterious photographer.

However, attending this photo shoot proved to be fatal for Zoe as the so-called photographer slit her throat and killed her.

The film ends with the murderous photographer behind bars for his crime and it emerges that Zoe was just one of potentially several victims who fell into the same trap.

How to watch

Saving Zoe first arrived in July 2019 and enjoyed a very brief cinema run after releasing on July 12th.

As 2020 rolled around, however, Saving Zoe was picked up by the streaming services Netflix in the US and Amazon Prime Video here in the UK and is available to stream now.