Who is Claire Darbyshire? Transgender prisoner in Welcome to HMP Belmarsh with Ross Kemp

The new series boasts a wealth of intriguing interviews.

Interest in the Claire Darbyshire case has resurfaced in the wake of Ross Kemp's latest series.

There are some particularly notable figures worth spotlighting: Louis Theroux, Michael Moore, Alex Gibney, Nick Broomfield. These are all terrific in their own right, but let's take a moment to praise the one-and-only Ross Kemp.

The 55-year-old English actor and author is well known as an investigative journalist and has been on our screens many times diving deep into subjects which have captured widespread curiosity.

Most will remember him for the BAFTA Award-winning documentary series Ross Kemp on Gangs, but he has also given us such efforts as Ross Kemp in Afghanistan, Ross Kemp: Extreme World and more.

Welcome to HMP Belmarsh with Ross Kemp

His latest is Welcome to HMP Belmarsh with Ross Kemp.

In a two-part series, he heads into the maximum-security prison to investigate those held within its walls. Episode 2 - aired on Thursday, January 16th 2020 on ITV at 9 pm - sees him speak with anti-Islamic inmates who have been segregated from the rest of the prison population in attempts to prevent violence.

He also goes to the prison's healthcare unit to meet Claire Darbyshire...

Who is Claire Darbyshire?

Claire Darbyshire is a transgender prisoner from Dagenham, east London, who was historically given one of the lowest minimum terms for murder in Britain.

She was born male but chose to be female.

As reported by the BBC, the 36-year-old was found guilty of murdering her 67-year-old father who suffered from MS and was given a minimum term of four years back in 2016. She worked as his carer.

She claims they both made a suicide pact, and upon sentencing her, Recorder of London Nicholas Hilliard QC said: "I accept your evidence that your father did raise the question of ending his own life and he wanted to do that and wanted your help to do so." However, he added that it was done unlawfully and no defence to murder was legitimate.

Carer Claire Darbyshire to serve 4 years minimum of life term for murdering dad with MS https://t.co/Qi4eAOMsID pic.twitter.com/TeVJBwiUra — BBC London (@BBCLondonNews) March 10, 2016

The Claire Darbyshire case

As included by the earlier source (BBC), her father's medical records exhibited past signs of aggression, but no record of attempted suicide. Prosecutor Jonathan Rees QC also communicated to jurors that no other nurses who visited him had mentioned any suicidal talk or behaviour.

Claire said she suffocated her father after an attempted overdose they both took failed. His body was found eight days after the killing in 2015.

The source also adds that Det Insp Sarah McConnell from the Met Police's Homicide said of the events which transpired: "The reclusive lifestyle that Brian and Claire Darbyshire had lived for a number of years means it is difficult to fully understand their precise situation."

Ross Kemp's conversations with her will surely prove enlightening to those intrigued by the case.

