A look at when Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is scheduled to release on Steam, PS4 and Xbox One.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is the most anticipated game of January thanks to being a supposed 40 to 100-hours adaptation of the beloved anime series. Fans are understandably waiting impatiently to play it, meaning it's good news that it'll soon release on Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Walmart has reportedly broken the street date for Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, which means a bunch of people are primed and ready to play it before it's officially launched. While this is unfair and pretty gross on the part of Walmart, fans shouldn't be too distraught as the RPG experience will quickly become available to everyone.

There's no reviews as of writing to make an educated judgement as to whether the game is good or bad, but Steam, PS4 and Xbox One players will soon be able to form their own opinions.

When does Dragon Ball Z Kakarot release on Steam, PS4 and Xbox One?

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 17th.

While there's no pre-order bonuses that grant early access, Steam notes that the game will release on January 16th.

There haven't been any official release times shared by publisher Bandai Namco prior to its launch, but players in the United Kingdom should be able to play it tomorrow at 00:00 GMT.

This means you still have plenty of time to pre-order the game so you can get some neat bonuses.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot pre-order bonuses

Although there's no pre-order bonus that allows you to play Dragon Ball Z Kakarot early, there is an incentive that will allow you to play specific content prematurely.

Per the PSN Store, pre-ordering the game will provide an "Early Unlock to a Training Menu that allows you to fight 'Bonyu,' a new character created by the author, Akira Toriyama."

In addition to this bonus, pre-ordering the Standard Edition (£49.99) will also reward you with a "cooking item that gives you permanent melee ATK and HP stat boosts," as well as an additional sub quest.

Along with the typical Standard Edition, Bandai Namco are also releasing a Deluxe and Ultimate bundle.

The Standard pre-order bonuses will come with both of the more expensive options, but the Deluxe Edition (£64.99) will additionally boast a "cooking Item that gives your character permanent Ki-ATK and HP Stat boosts," as well as access to the Season Pass (two original episodes and a new story).

Meanwhile, the Ultimate Edition (£74.99) will come with all of the above, plus a music compilation pack that will arrive in Spring 2020. This will add 11 more songs from the anime series.