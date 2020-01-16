White House Farm: What happened to DCI 'Taff' Jones? Where is he now?

The ITV series has swiftly established itself as the one to beat in 2020.

Audiences are curious as to what happened to DCI 'Taff' Jones after watching the fascinating new series White House Farm.

Last year was a great one for television, but 2020 is already off to a tremendous start thanks to the likes of Netflix and ITV. The latest series to have audiences glued to screens is White House Farm, which arrived on ITV on Wednesday, January 8th.

The six-episode drama has already attracted significant praise for its tackling of shocking real-life events. Writers Kris Mrksa and Giula Sandler turn their lens to the White House Farm murders which took place in August 1985, along with a stellar ensemble cast.

June and Nevill Bamber were shot and killed inside the farmhouse, as was adopted daughter Sheila Caffell and her six-year-old twin sons, Daniel and Nicholas. The only survivor was the 24-year-old Jeremy Bamber, who said he was in the surrounding area while the tragedies took place. The series dives into the investigation which ensued.

White House Farm: DCI 'Taff' Jones

One of the people on the case was DCI Thomas 'Taff' Jones.

He was the senior investigating officer on the case but was actually removed as a result of "operational reasons", as noted by the Mirror.

As confirmed by the Evening Standard, when he first inspected the crime scene he thought there had been a murder-suicide, weighing in that Sheila did it before claiming her own life. Judge Lord Justice Kay later asserted that this had a substantial impact on the way the case was navigated.

Many have taken to social media to critique the choices he made shown in the show, such as the burning of evidence. But, what happened to him?

What happened to DCI 'Taff' Jones?

According to the Mirror, DCI Thomas 'Taff' Jones passed away.

Before the Bamber case went to trial in October 1986, Taff died as the result of a freak accident at his home. The same source notes that the cause of death is believed to be a fall from a ladder.

Although he died ahead of the trial, the East Anglian Daily Times notes that Jones believed that Bamber was innocent.

Sadly, Taff Jones died in an accident at his home before #JeremyBamber's trial.



His pocket book has never been released to the defence.



Also, the original documents from the first case number (murder/suicide) are still withheld.https://t.co/6HK1fjKzcm#WhiteHouseFarm pic.twitter.com/XIK6KB6rD5 — JB Campaign LTD (@jbcampaignltd) December 4, 2019

Who played DCI 'Taff' Jones?

DCI 'Taff' Jones is played by Stephen Graham.

The 46-year-old English actor is best known for playing the character of Andrew "Combo" Gascoigne in both the This is England film and TV series from Shane Meadows.

However, he has also starred in the likes of Snatch (Tommy), Gangs of New York (Shang), Public Enemies (Baby Face Nelson), Hyena (David Knight) and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise (Scrum).

Most recently, he was also in Martin Scorsese's mob-epic The Irishman, in which he played Anthony "Tony Pro" Provenzano. It's currently available to stream on Netflix.

