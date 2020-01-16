Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

'My club is a joke', 'I despair': Some West Ham fans react to club announcement

Giuseppe Labellarte
Darren Randolph signs for West Ham United at Rush Green on January 15, 2020 in Romford, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

David Moyes' West Ham United have signed Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough and some of the Hammers faithful aren't best pleased.

Darren Randolph signs for West Ham United at Rush Green on January 15, 2020 in Romford, England.

A number of West Ham United have been commenting on the Premier League club's signing of Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph back from Middlesbrough (official Hammers website).

The 32-year-old made 112 appearances for Boro, who he joined from West Ham in the summer of 2017 for a reported £5million fee (BBC Sport).

Randolph was previously at the East London club for two seasons, after being snapped up on a free transfer in July 2015 after leaving Birmingham City, and made 42 appearances in claret and blue (Transfermarkt).

 

 

The Republic of Ireland stopper's time at Boro was particularly fruitful as he won Player of the Year last season, was named in the Championship Team of the Year, and also made the club's Team of the Decade.

However, injuries have restricted Randolph's appearances this season for Boro as academy graduate Aynsley Pears stepped up into the goalkeeping role and has been doing well.

West Ham, meanwhile, were in the market for a new keeper this month, with Lukasz Fabianski recently returning to the side after injury and question marks over the performances of deputies Roberto and David Martin.

26th September 2018, London Stadium, London, England; Carabao Cup football, third round, West Ham United versus Macclesfield Town; General view of London Stadium under blue skies before...

On Wednesday, both clubs confirmed that Randolph had rejoined the London Stadium side on a three-and-a-half-year contract, for a reported fee of around £4million (BBC Sport).

Here is what some West Ham fans have been saying on social media:

Darren Randolph of West Ham United reacts during the Premier League match between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion at London Stadium on February 11, 2017 in Stratford, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch