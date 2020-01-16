'Diabolical', 'pointless': Aston Villa may have dodged a bullet over former trialist

Aston Villa reportedly had goalkeeper Jordan Archer on trial back in October.

Aston Villa have previously been linked with Jordan Archer, a goalkeeper who had been released by Millwall in the summer and was searching for a new club.

According to the Daily Mail, the 26-year-old was training with the Villans back in October, working with Neil Cutler and the players not going on international duty.

At the time, Tom Heaton had picked up an injury which ruled him out of England contention, while Orjan Nyland and Lovre Kalinic were both out of favour.

In the end, nothing came of the report as Archer didn't link up with Villa and had a short stint with Oxford United in December, though the claret and blue side's goalkeeping issues became a full-blown crisis.

Heaton is now out for the season, Jed Steer is also on the sidelines, while Kalinic remains massively out of favour - indeed, Villa prematurely recalled Matija Sarkic back from his loan spell at Livingston.

However, Nyland has put in some impressive displays for Dean Smith's side, while none other than Liverpool icon Pepe Reina has joined the Villa Park side on loan from AC Milan, so thinks look brighter on that front now.

As for Archer, he has now joined Fulham, but judging by some of the reaction from both the Cottagers fanbase and the Lions supporters, it looks as though Villa may well have dodged a bullet:

Am I missing something? The most pointless signing Fulham have made and there have been a few. It is laughable. Don’t understand the mentality of our owners and the individuals responsible for these decisions. #pointless — Tony Gold (@GoldyGold55) January 16, 2020

You haven’t seen him play then. He’s very athletic at bending over to pick the ball out of the net after palming it in there himself. Still, he was free I suppose. Good luck if he keeps goal for you. I’m optimistic we might beat you now. — James Whitcher (@JRWMFC) January 16, 2020

Shouldn’t be anywhere near Fulham absolutely diabolical keeper — Ben Morgan (@BenMillwallMorg) January 16, 2020

Unlucky lads Awful keeper — Matty bennett (@Mattybennett44) January 16, 2020

you have signed such a awful keeper that makes so many mistakes n will cost you points!! — Dan_mfc87 (@dan_boy_1987) January 16, 2020

Not even that good — tom_fulham (@fulham_tom) January 16, 2020

This is the funniest thing I’ve seen in ages I’ve watched national league goal keepers that are better than him — davidmfc (@davidlongleymfc) January 16, 2020

The worst keeper we have had down millwall in ages honestly he isn’t even good enough for league 2 how he has made money out of football is crazy — Alfie Bloomfield (@AlfieBloomfiel8) January 16, 2020

Archer, a Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate, made 166 appearances for Millwall after signing a permanent deal in 2015, while for Oxford, he played eight games in all competitions (BBC Sport).