'Diabolical', 'pointless': Aston Villa may have dodged a bullet over former trialist

Jordan Archer of Millwall reacts after a late missed chnace during the Sky Bet Championship between Millwall and Rotherham United at The Den on February 02, 2019 in London, England.
Aston Villa reportedly had goalkeeper Jordan Archer on trial back in October.

Oxford United's Jordan Archer during the Sky Bet League One match between Oxford United and Lincoln City at Kassam Stadium on December 26, 2019 in Oxford, England.

Aston Villa have previously been linked with Jordan Archer, a goalkeeper who had been released by Millwall in the summer and was searching for a new club.

According to the Daily Mail, the 26-year-old was training with the Villans back in October, working with Neil Cutler and the players not going on international duty.

At the time, Tom Heaton had picked up an injury which ruled him out of England contention, while Orjan Nyland and Lovre Kalinic were both out of favour.

In the end, nothing came of the report as Archer didn't link up with Villa and had a short stint with Oxford United in December, though the claret and blue side's goalkeeping issues became a full-blown crisis.

 

 

Heaton is now out for the season, Jed Steer is also on the sidelines, while Kalinic remains massively out of favour - indeed, Villa prematurely recalled Matija Sarkic back from his loan spell at Livingston.

However, Nyland has put in some impressive displays for Dean Smith's side, while none other than Liverpool icon Pepe Reina has joined the Villa Park side on loan from AC Milan, so thinks look brighter on that front now.

As for Archer, he has now joined Fulham, but judging by some of the reaction from both the Cottagers fanbase and the Lions supporters, it looks as though Villa may well have dodged a bullet:

Archer, a Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate, made 166 appearances for Millwall after signing a permanent deal in 2015, while for Oxford, he played eight games in all competitions (BBC Sport).

Jordan Archer of Millwall reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Birmingham City at The Den on November 28, 2018 in London, England.

