'Happy with this', 'looks decent': Some Villa fans react to links with 'strong, quick' forward

Ally Mbwana Samatta of KRC Genk during the UEFA Champions League match between Genk v Liverpool at the Cristal Arena on October 23, 2019 in Genk Belgium
Aston Villa are reportedly hoping to sign Mbwana Samatta as Villa Park boss Dean Smith looks to strengthen his attacking options.

Aston Villa have been heavily linked with a move for Genk striker Mbwana Samatta, according to numerous outlets including Sky Sports News and BBC Sport.

Dean Smith's charges currently have some issues in the firepower department, especially since Wesley Moraes was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

According to Sky Sports News, Villa wanted to sign the 27-year-old Tanzania international in July last year, but in wake of their goalscoring problems, now seem to have rekindled the interest in him.

 

The SSN report adds that Galatasaray, Brighton and Watford had also been looking at Samatta, who is believed to have a £10.5million release clause and has been prolific for Genk, the club where Christian Benteke made his name before donning the claret and blue.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Samatta made 28 appearances in all club competitions so far this season, scoring 10 times - including against Liverpool in the Champions League - and registering two assists, while last year, he made 51 appearances with a return of 32 goals and six assists.

Here is what some Villa fans have been saying on Twitter about the reported interest in Samatta:

Villa took to the field without a recognised striker in the 6-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, a result that left Smith and co 18th in the Premier League table ahead of Saturday's trip to Brighton.

Dean Smith the head coach

