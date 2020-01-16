Tottenham U23s regular announces he's left to join another London club

Paris Maghoma appears to have finally followed his older brothers out of Tottenham Hotspur.

Paris Maghoma has announced that he has left Tottenham Hotspur to sign for Brentford.

He was the last of the Maghoma brothers - Jacques and Christian being the others - left on Tottenham's books.

But the dynasty appears to be over, after the 18-year-old midfielder posted the following message on Instagram earlier:

Maghoma's move has yet to be confirmed by either Tottenham or Brentford, although that is not uncommon with non-first-team transfers.

He is expected to link up with the west Londoners' B team, which is comprised of players like him who have been plucked from other clubs' academies and competes outside of the Professional Development League through specially arranged friendly matches and tournaments.

The England youth international was born in Enfield to Congolese parents but grew up in Finchley, around 10 miles from Brentford's Griffin Park ground.

Despite his age, Maghoma had been a regular in Tottenham's Under-23 side up until his departure.

His siblings, Jacques and Christian, are currently employed by Birmingham City and Arka Gdynia, respectively.