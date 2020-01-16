Quick links

Tottenham U23s regular announces he's left to join another London club

General view of the match during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 2, 2018 in Enfield, England.
Paris Maghoma appears to have finally followed his older brothers out of Tottenham Hotspur.

Edmond-Paris Maghoma of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Youth League Group B match between PSV and Tottenham Hotspur at the Sportcomplex de...

Paris Maghoma has announced that he has left Tottenham Hotspur to sign for Brentford.

He was the last of the Maghoma brothers - Jacques and Christian being the others - left on Tottenham's books.

But the dynasty appears to be over, after the 18-year-old midfielder posted the following message on Instagram earlier:

Maghoma's move has yet to be confirmed by either Tottenham or Brentford, although that is not uncommon with non-first-team transfers.

He is expected to link up with the west Londoners' B team, which is comprised of players like him who have been plucked from other clubs' academies and competes outside of the Professional Development League through specially arranged friendly matches and tournaments.

 

The England youth international was born in Enfield to Congolese parents but grew up in Finchley, around 10 miles from Brentford's Griffin Park ground.

Despite his age, Maghoma had been a regular in Tottenham's Under-23 side up until his departure.

Jacques Maghoma of Birmingham City during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City at The Hawthorns on March 29, 2019 in West Bromwich, England.

His siblings, Jacques and Christian, are currently employed by Birmingham City and Arka Gdynia, respectively.

Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

