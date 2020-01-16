Quick links

Tottenham linked star Krzysztof Piatek sends message on Twitter

Krzysztof Piatek had been linked to Tottenham.

Alessandro Murgia of SPAL competes for the ball with Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan during the Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and SPAL at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 15, 2020 in...

Krzysztof Piatek was back in action for AC Milan last night a week on from rumours linking him to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Sun even claimed that Tottenham had struck a £28 million deal with Milan to sign him last week.

This quickly proved not to be the case, evidence by Piatek's current involvement for Milan.

 

Last night Piatek scored the opener for Milan in a 3-0 win over SPAL.

This was his first goal since December 8 and gets him back on track.

He sent a message out on social media expressing how happy he was.

Tottenham might regret not just paying up for Piatek. They still can, but he might be more minded to stay put now.

His Milan future had been tempered by Zlatan Ibrahimovic's arrival, but he just needs to stay patient as the Swede is only there on a short term deal.

It is up to Tottenham to make Milan and Piatek an offer they can't refuse.

