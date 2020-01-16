Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want a player this month Jenas suggested for them in 2017

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Thomas Lemar.

According to Foot Mercato, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Thomas Lemar from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window.

Lemar has struggled at Spanish club Atletico, but the France international is very talented, and given his performances at AS Monaco, he can certainly rediscover his form at a new team.

Tottenham could do with a player of Lemar’s versatility, with the 24-year-old having the quality to play on both wings and as an attacking midfielder.

Back in May 2017, Jermaine Jenas suggested on BBC Sport that Tottenham - then managed by Mauricio Pochettino - should sign Lemar when he was at Monaco, describing him as a “very good player”.

Jenas told BBC Sport back in May 2017: "The attacking part of their team is the area where Tottenham can improve, and I would bring in two more forwards to play behind Harry Kane.

“The likes of Everton's Ross Barkley and Leicester's Riyad Mahrez have been mentioned, but I like Monaco's Thomas Lemar who is a very good player and definitely fits the mould.”

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Lemar has lost his form since he left Monaco for Atletico in 2018, but a change of scenario could do him good.

A loan move to Tottenham would be good for the player and the club. The attacker would get the chance to reignite his career, while Spurs would get a player who would be an asset in the attacking department.