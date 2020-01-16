Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want a player this month Jenas suggested for them in 2017

Subhankar Mondal
Jermaine Jenas looks on during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on December 05, 2019 in Sheffield, United Kingdom.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Thomas Lemar.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Thomas Lemar of Atletico de Madrid controls the ball during the Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid, CA Osasuna at Wanda Metropolitano on December 14, 2019 in...

According to Foot Mercato, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Thomas Lemar from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window.

Lemar has struggled at Spanish club Atletico, but the France international is very talented, and given his performances at AS Monaco, he can certainly rediscover his form at a new team.

Tottenham could do with a player of Lemar’s versatility, with the 24-year-old having the quality to play on both wings and as an attacking midfielder.

 

Back in May 2017, Jermaine Jenas suggested on BBC Sport that Tottenham - then managed by Mauricio Pochettino - should sign Lemar when he was at Monaco, describing him as a “very good player”.

Jenas told BBC Sport back in May 2017: "The attacking part of their team is the area where Tottenham can improve, and I would bring in two more forwards to play behind Harry Kane.

“The likes of Everton's Ross Barkley and Leicester's Riyad Mahrez have been mentioned, but I like Monaco's Thomas Lemar who is a very good player and definitely fits the mould.”

Thomas Lemar (R) of Atletico de Madrid competes for the ball with Ruben Garcia of Osasuna during the Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and CA Osasuna at Wanda Metropolitano on...

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Lemar has lost his form since he left Monaco for Atletico in 2018, but a change of scenario could do him good.

A loan move to Tottenham would be good for the player and the club. The attacker would get the chance to reignite his career, while Spurs would get a player who would be an asset in the attacking department.

Thomas Lemar of Atletico de Madrid looks on during the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Benito Villamarin on December 23, 2019 in Seville,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch