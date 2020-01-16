Tottenham Hotspur player has reportedly undergone medical, exit imminent

Queens Park Rangers are reportedly interested in Jack Clarke of Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Sky Sports, Jack Clarke is set to leave Tottenham Hotspur and join Queens Park Rangers on loan in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Clarke, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Leeds United, underwent a medical at QPR on Wednesday night.

The London Evening Standard has claimed that Rangers are hopeful that the deal to bring the winger to Loftus Road on a loan deal will be wrapped up by the end of today.

QPR debut against Leeds United?

Clarke broke through at Leeds last season and joined Tottenham in the summer of 2019 for £10 million, as reported by The London Evening Standard, and was sent back to Elland Road on loan for the 2019-20 campaign.

However, the winger struggled to get much playing time at the Whites in the first half of the season, and he was recalled from his loan spell at Leeds.

With QPR taking on Leeds at Loftus Road in London in the Championship this weekend, there is a very good chance that the teenager could make his debut for Rangers against Marcelo Bielsa’s side.