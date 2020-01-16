Who is Nurse Holly? Meet the TikTok star under fire for giving controversial sex advice

TikTok star Nurse Holly is facing a sizable backlash after posting controversial advice in a video.

While the internet may be a home for a whole host of weird and wonderful trends, the sheer infinite reach of the internet and social media sites also means that there are also plenty of controversies that arise as well.

The latest in an ever-lengthening line of online controversies comes courtesy of TikTok and the TikTok star dubbed 'Nurse Holly.'

Nurse Holly has faced a substantial backlash following a video she made for the TikTok site and has since come out to apologise.

But just who is Nurse Holly and what prompted the social media star coming under such criticism?

Who is Nurse Holly?

Nurse Holly is a 24-year-old social media star who, on the video-sharing site TikTok, has amassed a remarkable 1.7 million followers at the time of writing.

The TikTok star gets her name from the fact she dresses in nurse's scrubs for her videos which often involve her lip-syncing to songs or performing short comedy sketches.

What prompted the backlash?

While much of Nurse Holly's content is lighthearted and comical, the video that's come under such criticism sees the 24-year-old offering out a rather contentious piece of sex advice.

The original video on TikTok has been deleted but has since appeared elsewhere online and has captions pop up on screen suggesting that the best way to prevent STDs is to wait until marriage to have sex.

if i go to get tested and the nurse tell me i should have waited till marriage SOMEONE is getting knocked tf out pic.twitter.com/cVnNENVIBi — margo ♍︎ (@dumbbitchmargo) January 10, 2020

Holly and social media respond

Social media users didn't take too kindly to the advice that abstaining from sex was the best way of preventing STDs with sites such as Twitter filling up with comments from parties who disagreed with Holly's advice.

One Twitter user commented: "Idk who needs to hear this but marriage doesn’t prevent STDs since that’s not how infections work."

While another added: "Nurse Holly is wrong. The only way to ensure you never have any STD’s is to never have sex of any kind...which is unreasonable for most people."

So tired of nurses acting a fool on their large platforms. Promoting irresponsible and biased rhetoric regarding public health in an effort to go viral is so low and so so dangerous. Abstinence teaching does not equate to safe sex. So here’s my response ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/vTlX5KbvCK — Sarah, RN (@shesinscrubs) January 12, 2020

Speaking to Buzzfeed after posting and subsequently deleting the video, Holly said that she apologises "for any offence that was taken" as she "only wish[es] to promote positivity and healthy lifestyles."

Holly also said that she made the video for the "little girls" who follow her and wanted to tell them "that there can be benefits of saving sexuality for one partner."

"In the comments, I acknowledged that of course using protection will help prevent STDs if one is sexually active. I just wanted to present another option to my young audience," she said.

"I understand that my voice will not be accepted by many as it’s an unpopular view. This video was simply created with the intention of helping little girls see that saving sex for one partner may have certain benefits."