'They need to wake up': Ex-Tottenham assistant reacts to Mourinho's first signing

Tottenham Hotspur snapped up midfielder Gedson Fernandes on Wednesday.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Gus Poyet has told Sky Sports that he thinks new signing Gedson Fernandes will wake up the Spurs midfield.

Jose Mourinho has swooped for his first signing, bringing Fernandes to North London on loan for 18 months having pipped West Ham United to his signature.

The Benfica talent looked set for the London Stadium, but Spurs have nipped in to sign him until the summer of 2021, with an option to make the move permanent.

Fernandes should help Mourinho deal with the absences of Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko, as he can offer a box-to-box option in the middle of the park.

He has real skill and potential, but needs to find his best form having found himself out of favour under Bruno Lage this season, and hopefully that will come at Tottenham.

The centre of midfield has been an issue for Spurs this season, with Eric Dier and Harry Winks somewhat patchy and Ndombele and Sissoko now missing, whilst Christian Eriksen has been torrid all season.

Now, former Spurs midfielder and assistant Poyet believes that the Spurs midfielders need to 'wake up' after a poor season so far, and believe that Fernandes arriving will shake everybody up a little.

Poyet feels that Fernandes is a 'good signing', and whilst he will add energy, he thinks the big factor is trying to just jolt the midfielders already at the club by bringing in that additional competition for places.

"Good signing, he’s young, he’s got plenty of future," Poyet said. "There have been many things happening in the middle of the park at Spurs in the last few months. I’m sure they’re trying to look for some energy in there, some new players."

"Remember in football, like in any company, when you bring in someone new, everyone shakes a little bit. They need to wake up a little bit. It’s definitely a wake-up call for the rest of the players and those in the middle of the park," he added.