Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'They need to wake up': Ex-Tottenham assistant reacts to Mourinho's first signing

Olly Dawes
Uruguayan coach Gustavo Poyet leaves FC Girondins de Bordeaux' training center after a meeting with the club's board, on August 24, 2018 in Le Haillan near Bordeaux, southwestern France. (...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur snapped up midfielder Gedson Fernandes on Wednesday.

Uruguayan coach Gustavo Poyet leaves FC Girondins de Bordeaux' training center after a meeting with the club's board, on August 24, 2018 in Le Haillan near Bordeaux, southwestern France. (...

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Gus Poyet has told Sky Sports that he thinks new signing Gedson Fernandes will wake up the Spurs midfield.

Jose Mourinho has swooped for his first signing, bringing Fernandes to North London on loan for 18 months having pipped West Ham United to his signature.

The Benfica talent looked set for the London Stadium, but Spurs have nipped in to sign him until the summer of 2021, with an option to make the move permanent.

 

Fernandes should help Mourinho deal with the absences of Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko, as he can offer a box-to-box option in the middle of the park.

He has real skill and potential, but needs to find his best form having found himself out of favour under Bruno Lage this season, and hopefully that will come at Tottenham.

The centre of midfield has been an issue for Spurs this season, with Eric Dier and Harry Winks somewhat patchy and Ndombele and Sissoko now missing, whilst Christian Eriksen has been torrid all season.

Now, former Spurs midfielder and assistant Poyet believes that the Spurs midfielders need to 'wake up' after a poor season so far, and believe that Fernandes arriving will shake everybody up a little.

Gedson Fernandes of Tottenham Hotspur poses for a photo on January 14, 2020 at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground in Enfield, England.

Poyet feels that Fernandes is a 'good signing', and whilst he will add energy, he thinks the big factor is trying to just jolt the midfielders already at the club by bringing in that additional competition for places.

"Good signing, he’s young, he’s got plenty of future," Poyet said. "There have been many things happening in the middle of the park at Spurs in the last few months. I’m sure they’re trying to look for some energy in there, some new players."

"Remember in football, like in any company, when you bring in someone new, everyone shakes a little bit. They need to wake up a little bit. It’s definitely a wake-up call for the rest of the players and those in the middle of the park," he added.

Gedson Fernandes of Tottenham Hotspur poses for a photo on January 14, 2020 at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground in Enfield, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch