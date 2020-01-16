Quick links

Arsenal

'Going places': Some Arsenal fans react to links with attacker Southgate dubbed as 'world-class'

Amir Mir
manager Mikel Arteta of Arsenal FC reaction during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal are currently sitting outside of the Champions League places as Mikel Arteta has made a positive start to life in North London.

James Maddison of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Southampton FC at The King Power Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Arsenal supporters are pretty excited at the rumours that they are keen on signing Leicester City playmaker, James Maddison.

The Sun (15 January, page 55), have claimed that Mikel Arteta is keen to work with the high-flying attacker at Arsenal, although the club may have to pay a club-record £90 million for his services. 

 

It has got the attention of the Arsenal fans who would love a player of Maddison's calibre to be playing at the Emirates Stadium next season. 

Whilst there is a big gap between Leicester and Arsenal fans, at this moment in time, which makes things difficult for the North London club, there is nothing wrong with hoping from the Arsenal fans perspective.

Maddison is a player who has been on the rise for a number of seasons now and it could be argued that he is the best English midfielder in the Premier League.

James Maddison of Leicester City is challenged by James Ward-Prowse of Southampton during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Southampton FC at The King Power Stadium on...

Either the Foxes player or Aston Villa's thriving captain, Jack Grealish, can take that accolade. 

Clearly Maddison is admired by Arteta, but he hasn't been the only one who has raved about the Leicester player because England manager, Gareth Southgate, did dub some of his qualities as 'world-class', as quoted by One Football.  

But it does need to be remembered that a lot of things have to happen this season and in the summer for a deal like this to take place. 

If the Arsenal board can back Arteta with ambitious signings then it'll prove that they are on the right track going forward. 

Here is a selection of Arsenal fans reacting to those Maddison rumours: 

