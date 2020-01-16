'Take him for free': Some fans react after hearing West Ham want their side's player

West Ham United are said to be interested in snapping up Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley.

Chelsea fans appear to want West Ham United to sign Ross Barkley from them.

The Daily Mirror claims that West Ham are looking to loan Barkley until the end of the season, as David Moyes’s side eye up additions.

Whether Chelsea would be willing to sanction such a deal for the England international remains to be seen.

But Chelsea fans certainly appear to be hoping that this is the beginning of the end for Barkley, and are even open to allowing the 26-year-old to leave on a permanent deal.

Gooooooo — iamprivate (@AreaCommander1) January 16, 2020

Hallelujah!!! — Omojola Tobiloba (@omojolinho) January 16, 2020

David Moyes the Chelsea legend... He should get a statue if he takes Alonso and Drinkwater — SebKol (@BlueSebKol) January 16, 2020

Please buy him — Roddyricch's #1 fan (@Mr_uk_benson) January 16, 2020

Take for permanent deal please. — Lord Lundstram (@OptcJinbe) January 16, 2020

take him permanently for free please — Erique (@kiruiericky) January 16, 2020

Give him to them — Kyal Mason (@KyalMason1) January 16, 2020

Barkley has struggled for regular action ever since he arrived at Chelsea, and many of the Stamford Bridge crowd appear to have lost patience with him.

Frank Lampard has used Barkley as a rotational option this season though, which means he may be unwilling to let him leave on loan.

Barkley actually put in one of his best performances of the campaign in Chelsea’s last game, which they won 3-0 against Burnley.

If West Ham were to sign the powerful midfielder he would become David Moyes’s side’s second signing of the month, following the arrival of Darren Randolph yesterday.