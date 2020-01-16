Quick links

'Take him for free': Some fans react after hearing West Ham want their side's player

Ross Barkley of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge on November 11, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
West Ham United are said to be interested in snapping up Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley.

Ross Barkley of Chelsea during the FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea FC and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on January 05, 2020 in London, England.

Chelsea fans appear to want West Ham United to sign Ross Barkley from them.

The Daily Mirror claims that West Ham are looking to loan Barkley until the end of the season, as David Moyes’s side eye up additions.

 

Whether Chelsea would be willing to sanction such a deal for the England international remains to be seen.

But Chelsea fans certainly appear to be hoping that this is the beginning of the end for Barkley, and are even open to allowing the 26-year-old to leave on a permanent deal.

Barkley has struggled for regular action ever since he arrived at Chelsea, and many of the Stamford Bridge crowd appear to have lost patience with him.

Frank Lampard has used Barkley as a rotational option this season though, which means he may be unwilling to let him leave on loan.

Barkley actually put in one of his best performances of the campaign in Chelsea’s last game, which they won 3-0 against Burnley.

If West Ham were to sign the powerful midfielder he would become David Moyes’s side’s second signing of the month, following the arrival of Darren Randolph yesterday.

