Super Smash Bros Ultimate: Byleth from Fire Emblem devastates fans

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans are annoyed that Byleth from Fire Emblem Three Houses has been announced as the fifth DLC character.

Following last week's Pokémon Direct which surprisingly revealed DLC for Sword and Shield, a lot of fans were excited for today's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate showcase. This is because everyone knew the game's fifth DLC character would be announced, but now that it's happened fans are annoyed that Nintendo are adding another Fire Emblem character in Byleth.

It was suspected that Dante from Devil May Cry would be the fifth DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This is because the series' third instalment is arriving on the Nintendo Switch next month, as well as because producer Matt Walker had told fans to anticipate news on January 16th.

This obviously resulted in everyone treating Dante's hypothetical inclusion as all-but-confirmed, and this has understandably caused said excited fans to be disappointed with the announcement of Byleth from Fire Emblem Three Houses.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate receives Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Byleth from Fire Emblem Three Houses is the fifth DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

This new challenger was confirmed by Game Director Masahiro Sakurai during a special video presentation earlier today, and the Fire Emblem fighter will also be the last from the Fighters Pass.

Similar to Fire Emblem itself, Byleth will be playable as both male and female. The new fighter will rock a sword as well as other relic weapons, and they will be available to download on January 28th.

There are four characters who have been released so far for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Fighters Pass. This includes Joker from Atlus' Persona 5, Hero from Dragon Quest XI, Banjo-Kazooie and Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury.

Joker and Hero have been the best additions to the game thanks to their respective series as well as their fighter adaptations. The other two have been okay as well, meanwhile Byleth is sort of exciting for those who absolutely adore the incredible Fire Emblem Three Houses.

While Fire Emblem Three Houses is arguably the best Nintendo Switch exclusive alongside Legend Of Zelda Breath Of The Wild, it's still extremely difficult to not to be disappointed that Dante isn't the final fighter everyone had been anticipating.

Fans shouldn't be too distraught as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will still receive additional characters following the final combatant for its Fighter Pass, but as of writing Dante will not be a forthcoming challenger.

Everyone excied for the #SmashDirect vs Everyone after the fighter they wanted doesn't get revealed. pic.twitter.com/13DHDs4ydy — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) January 16, 2020

"Ugh, another Fire Emblem character"

A lot of fans are disappointed that Byleth from Fire Emblem has been announced as the fifth DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

You can check out some reactions to the announcement below:

Sakurai to everyone who thought it was going to be Sora or Dante but it's just another Fire Emblem character. #SmashDirect pic.twitter.com/W1NrsONGLV — MisAnthro Pony (@MisAnthroPony) January 16, 2020

The entire Smash fanbase after seeing that the last character is yet another Fire Emblem character #SmashDirect pic.twitter.com/sc4eZ7g8bf — DOOM ETERNAL GAME OF THE LIFETIME (@ShitpostOnEarth) January 16, 2020

#SmashDirect

Smash fans: I bet the final fighters pass character will be legendary!

Sakurai: pic.twitter.com/qc3BsYQOm2 — The Dongerino (@TheDongerino) January 16, 2020

My face .0000000010 seconds into the Byleth announcement trailer #SmashDirect pic.twitter.com/Pwj27qSAMl — J.R. Barbosa (@JRBarbossa) January 16, 2020

You promised a character from a new franchise...



But all I saw was



FIRE EMBLEM AGAIN#SmashDirect pic.twitter.com/nPcwEScNb2 — Jo (@JoskiLani) January 16, 2020