Steven Gerrard admits clubs in contact about signing one Rangers player may have been put off

But the Rangers manager predicts that two players will soon leave Ibrox on loan.

A foot injury may have scuppered one Rangers player's chances of a January move.

Middleton was recalled by Rangers from his loan to Hibernian earlier this month and was due to join St Mirren on a temporary basis, according to The Daily Record.

But the 20-year-old suffered a knock while playing for Rangers' reserves against Motherwell this week.

And, speaking via the Gers' official Youtube channel on Thursday, Middleton's manager Steven Gerrard admitted that potential suitors may have been put off by the development.

"He's had a scan so we're just waiting for confirmation on the length of that injury, but he'll be missing in the short-term as well (as Friday's cup tie against Stranraer)," said the Liverpudlian.

"Possibly (it could affect his chances of a move), because there were a few things bubbling away with Glenn.

"So that may or may not put them people off, who we were in contact with.

"But we don't predict he'll be missing for two long so maybe not.

"I don't know."

Middleton only played eight times for Hibs, and not once under the new Easter Road boss Jack Ross.

But the Scotland Under-21 international has impressed in flashes for Rangers, with whom he was a Europa League regular last season.

With several players ahead of him at Ibrox, however, a move away could be Middleton's best chance to secure first-team football once more.

Gerrard also predicted that Greg Docherty and Jamie Murphy will leave the Gers on loan, after the club entered talks with Sunderland and Burton Albion, respectively.