'Good luck', 'what was the actual point': Some Spurs fans react to update on £8.5m man

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur recalled Jack Clarke and have now sent him out on loan to Queens Park Rangers.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been giving their thoughts following the confirmation that Spurs youngster Jack Clarke is to spend the remainder of the season on loan at Queens Park Rangers.

Tottenham signed the Leeds United academy graduate for an undisclosed fee - reported by Sky Sports News as £8.5million - in the summer and, with Mauricio Pochettino's blessing, made an instant return to Elland Road on loan for the 2019-20 season.

However, Clarke ended up playing just 19 minutes of Championship football for Marcelo Bielsa's side this term, with only the League Cup providing the 19-year-old with any meaningful senior football, though that came to an end with a second-round exit.

As a result, Tottenham recalled the 19-year-old - who can play on the wing or up front - and, on Thursday, confirmed that he has been loaned to QPR - who face Leeds at Loftus Road in the Championship this weekend.

Here is what some Spurs fans made of the transfer announcement on social media - more than one jokingly hoped that the R's could repay the favour by sending Eberechi Eze the other way:



Poor Jack has come to us twice and still not kicked a ball in our shirt. — Paul O Keefe (@pokeefe1) January 16, 2020

Good move for him though. — Luke Herbert (@lukeherbert) January 16, 2020

So long as he gets game time which appears likely. I still find it astounding that Poch allowed his former mentor to treat a Spurs player this way. — Castle Rock Brit (@CastleRockBrit) January 16, 2020

Best of luck Jack.



All I want is this baller in return. pic.twitter.com/m0K3v2vSLk — Manny (@Mannythfc) January 16, 2020

Good luck @JackClarke09 hopefully you actually get some playing time this go around — Joe #TangangaPropaganda (@JoeGTHFC) January 16, 2020

Debut against @LUFC - go on lad — JaiP (@JaiP72) January 16, 2020

Eze coming the other way pls — Sean Mills (@MillsfifaHD) January 16, 2020

May aswell sell the lad — dave (@GucciGovea) January 16, 2020

Really hoping Jack plays a lot of games and does well for QPR. Such a shame he’s stagnated at Leeds as it seemed like going back there would be where he’d get most games — My kingdom for a holding midfielder (@MattyFrench82) January 16, 2020

Sounds like an Eze decision — Craig (@mrcraigo10) January 16, 2020

Good luck Jack — (@arcticshaun) January 16, 2020

Great move for him learning under Warburton and he will get plenty of games. — kev1973 (@kevski07) January 16, 2020

Boy needs 100% game time. I like QPR so happy that he has gone there, be good to see him in action. — Rizzla (@loopyrizla) January 16, 2020

So what was the actual point in buying this player ‍♂️ — steveCOYS (@harwood_steve) January 16, 2020

Clarke will wear squad number 47 at QPR, the same number he wore at Leeds.