Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Queens Park Rangers

Premier League

Championship

'Good luck', 'what was the actual point': Some Spurs fans react to update on £8.5m man

Giuseppe Labellarte
Leeds United's Jack Clarke during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on January 11, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur recalled Jack Clarke and have now sent him out on loan to Queens Park Rangers.

Leeds United's Jack Clarke in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Leeds United at Kenilworth Road on November 23, 2019 in Luton, England.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been giving their thoughts following the confirmation that Spurs youngster Jack Clarke is to spend the remainder of the season on loan at Queens Park Rangers.

Tottenham signed the Leeds United academy graduate for an undisclosed fee - reported by Sky Sports News as £8.5million - in the summer and, with Mauricio Pochettino's blessing, made an instant return to Elland Road on loan for the 2019-20 season.

 

 

However, Clarke ended up playing just 19 minutes of Championship football for Marcelo Bielsa's side this term, with only the League Cup providing the 19-year-old with any meaningful senior football, though that came to an end with a second-round exit.

As a result, Tottenham recalled the 19-year-old - who can play on the wing or up front - and, on Thursday, confirmed that he has been loaned to QPR - who face Leeds at Loftus Road in the Championship this weekend.

Here is what some Spurs fans made of the transfer announcement on social media - more than one jokingly hoped that the R's could repay the favour by sending Eberechi Eze the other way:

Clarke will wear squad number 47 at QPR, the same number he wore at Leeds.

Leeds United's Jack Clarke takes on Salford City's Danny Whitehead

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch