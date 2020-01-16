Quick links

Rangers

Sunderland

League One

Scottish Premiership

Some fans think Rangers player would be ‘absolutely tremendous’ for their club after report

Subhankar Mondal
Joseph Aribo of Rangers celebrates scoring the opening goal of the game with Greg Docherty of Rangers during the UEFA Europa League First Qualifying round 2nd Leg match between Rangers and...
Glasgow Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty is reportedly on Sunderland’s radar.

Greg Docherty of Rangers is seen during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Rangers and Wigan Athletic at Ibrox Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.Greg Docherty of Rangers

Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty.

According to The Scottish Sun, Sunderland are set to sign Docherty from Rangers in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that the 23-year-old midfielder will join the Black Cats on loan from Steven Gerrard’s side until the end of the season.

Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Docherty.

Below are some of the best comments:

 

Good signing for Sunderland?

Docherty is a very good and promising young midfielder who will enhance the quality of the current Sunderland team.

The former Scotland Under-21 international spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Shrewsbury Town in League One in England and did quite well.

With Sunderland aiming to finish in the top six of the League One table this season, Docherty would be a good addition to the team, and it would also help the midfielder in his development and progress, as he would get more playing time at the Stadium of Light than he would get at Rangers during the second half of the season.

Greg Docherty of Shrewsbury Town applauds the Shrewsbury Town supporters at full time during the Sky Bet League One match between Coventry City and Shrewsbury Town at The Ricoh Arena on...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

