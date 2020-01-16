Some fans think Rangers player would be ‘absolutely tremendous’ for their club after report

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty is reportedly on Sunderland’s radar.

Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty.

According to The Scottish Sun, Sunderland are set to sign Docherty from Rangers in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that the 23-year-old midfielder will join the Black Cats on loan from Steven Gerrard’s side until the end of the season.

Below are some of the best comments:

this would be an absolutely tremendous signing. a clear upgrade on leadbitter at least. — Adam Guest (@adamguest) January 15, 2020

need to sign him — Rhys William (@lincolnSAFC) January 15, 2020

he was brilliant on loan at Shrewsbury in League One last year. Charlton are also in for him though — Adam Guest (@adamguest) January 15, 2020

If he brings his Shrewsbury form them we could really push on. Already heading back towards the summit on current form, Doch can only further help that. — • (@SAFCFezza) January 15, 2020

Class if it happens — Jimmy Jesus (@GazJ20162017) January 15, 2020

Docherty would be a class signing, ticks all the boxes #safc — Dunny (@dunny_ftm) January 15, 2020

Good signing for Sunderland?

Docherty is a very good and promising young midfielder who will enhance the quality of the current Sunderland team.

The former Scotland Under-21 international spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Shrewsbury Town in League One in England and did quite well.

With Sunderland aiming to finish in the top six of the League One table this season, Docherty would be a good addition to the team, and it would also help the midfielder in his development and progress, as he would get more playing time at the Stadium of Light than he would get at Rangers during the second half of the season.